Rhyne Howard named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Former Kentucky star Rhyne Howard is making the most of her fifth season in the WNBA. She was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Wednesday following a big two-game stretch in which she averaged 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, and 2.5 steals per game as the Atlanta Dream went 2-0 against the Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury.

Across those two wins, Howard shot 14-27 (51.9%) from the field and 8-15 (53.3%) from behind the three-point line. She also shot 10-11 (90.9%) from the charity stripe in those two games. A 50-40-90 split is impressive enough, but how about a 50-50-90 split for the former three-time AP All-American?

50% from the field. 50% from 3. 90% from the FT line. 2-0 for the week. @howard_rhyne is your Eastern Conference Player of the Week 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VCN2R9oyTI — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) May 27, 2026

Howard is currently in the midst of the best season of her professional career statistically. She’s averaging 18.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists per game and 2.3 steals per game — which is tied for second in the league, only behind her teammate Jordin Canada (2.8 SPG).

One factor that is helping Howard out is that this is more than likely the best team that she has been on thus far. It wasn’t until the 2025 season when the Dream posted a winning record as they went 30-14 — a franchise record — earning the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

Atlanta currently sits atop the WNBA with a 4-1 record, making them the only team in the league with just one loss since the season began on May 8. There are a number of 4-2 teams in the league, however (Indiana Fever, Las Vegas Aces, Minnesota Lynx, Golden State Valkyries), but at the moment, the Dream are the W’s top team.

Howard and the Dream will take on the Lynx on the road tonight, with that matchup starting at 9 p.m. ET on USA Network. Hopefully, her hot streak continues in a battle between two of the best teams in the WNBA.

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