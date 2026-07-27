Rich Brooks Shared an Important Message with Will Stein

Will Stein knows all too well the power of Big Blue Nation. He grew up cheering for Kentucky from the stands at Commonwealth Stadium. As experienced as he may be, he has still been surprised by the outpouring of support all across the country.

“We were in the Florida Keys recently,” Stein told the audience at the Lexington Kickoff Luncheon, “and we’re checking in at the kiosk to get our rental car for me and Darby and our two kids. The person across says, ‘Do you know where I went to school?’ I was like, ‘I really don’t.’ He goes, ‘I went to UK.’ This is in Key West. And he gave me keys to a 2026 Toyota minivan that was the most UK-blue you’ve ever seen.”

The offseason excitement continues to build around the Kentucky football program. He felt it closer to home over the weekend at the Bourbon and Cigars Fundraiser when he ran into an old friend, Rich Brooks.

“I actually built a connection with him while being in Oregon. He still lives in Eugene part-time. He kind of grabbed me by the neck, and he said, ‘These people are effing crazy, aren’t they?’ And I loved it. I’m like, ‘Yeah, they are, and it’s the best.’ It really is. There’s nothing like BBN, nothing like our state to represent it, especially being a Kentuckian myself, with my history here, it’s very special.”

Stein didn’t just tell stories about his Kentucky experience during his conversation with Tom Leach at the Lexington Kickoff Luncheon. The new head coach also dished on the new-look offensive line, what QB Kenny Minchey is bringing to the table, and much more. In case you missed it, KSR had a front row seat for the discussion. Take a look.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.