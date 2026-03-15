Rick Pitino celebrated winning the Big East Tournament by sipping a beer in the postgame press conference

After going 25 years without winning the Big East Tournament, St. John’s has won the event in back-to-back years under head coach Rick Pitino, who knew exactly how he wanted to celebrate.

After the No. 13-ranked Red Storm blew out No. 6 UConn 72-52 in the championship game on Saturday, Pitino brought an adult beverage with him to the postgame press conference. While his players were answering questions from the media, The Godfather was sipping on a cold one out of a clear plastic cup — the only appropriate way to drink a beer after hoisting a big ole trophy.

Beer already tastes good, but it’s extra tasty after you cut down the nets in Madison Square Garden.

Rick Pitino showed up to his press conference with a beer in hand.



Well deserved. pic.twitter.com/e9lByxtIYv — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 15, 2026

Pitino could have started drinking in the second half of the championship game, too. St. John’s (the top seed in the tournament) blasted UConn (the two seed) the entire contest, jumping out to a 10-0 lead before taking a 40-27 advantage into the halftime break. Danny Hurley’s Huskies went the final eight minutes without a made field goal. Former Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins poured in 18 points for the Johnnies, matched by 18 points from big man Zuby Ejiofor. To boot, St. John’s forced UConn into 17 turnovers.

St. John’s hasn’t made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament since the 1999-2000 season. Pitino, only in year two as head coach, will have them in position to get there and beyond starting next week. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has the Johnnies as a 4-seed in his latest Bracketology.

Rick Pitino last night after winning the Big East title.



The man still has it pic.twitter.com/DpDAJ8suDX — Mark Blankenbaker (@UofLSheriff50) March 15, 2026

This is the same St. John’s team that Kentucky took down all the way back in mid-December, 78-66. The Wildcats were led by the duo of Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance in that victory, who owned the second half after UK trailed by double-digits in the first half. But Lowe and Quaintance — both currently injured — were never the same after that. Three months later, Kentucky was knocked out of the SEC Tournament in the quarterfinals and is now staring down a seven-seed ahead of Selection Sunday.

Life sure does come at you fast, huh? Congrats to Pitino for coaching St. John’s back into the national conversation.