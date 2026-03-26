Rick Pitino says there's no such thing as a blue blood anymore

The NCAA Tournament is still going on. I know many of you may have blocked it out of your minds after Kentucky’s exit last weekend, but it still has two weekends left, and a couple of former Kentucky coaches are still alive, including Rick Pitino.

Pitino’s Johnnies play Duke in the Sweet 16 tomorrow. Before that, he had a media day on-site in Washington, D.C., during which he made several interesting comments about the changes in college basketball, including some that hit home in Lexington.

Talking about the blue bloods of college basketball, Pitino said there’s no such thing anymore.

“The blue bloods no longer control basketball any longer,” said Pitino, when asked about the absence of Kentucky, North Carolina, UCLA, and Kansas in the NCAA’s second weekend. “There’s no difference between Kentucky, North Carolina than Illinois or St. John’s. There’s no difference anymore. There’s no difference between Michigan State, who is a blue blood, to any of the other teams from the conferences, from Mississippi, when they get it going. It’s all going to be the same… There’s no such thing as a blue blood anymore.”

Pitino believes the level playing field creates a better product in college basketball, allowing 40-50 teams to compete.

Before NIL and the transfer portal era, he said, the blue bloods had advantages like facilities, but facilities are fourth or fifth on the list of things players want. Education also isn’t a factor anymore for schools like Duke because players only stay in one place for a year or two now.

“All that’s gone now. We are an offshoot of professional basketball. I look at it totally different. I think it’s great because I just want excellence on the court between the lines. I want to see great players, execution, coaching. We are getting that now.”

He still sees places like Kentucky and Duke maintaining their reputations because of their histories and legacies in the sport, but blue bloods aren’t as powerful in the current landscape.

“They’re no longer the blue bloods in basketball, and I think that’s wonderful.”

Whether you agree or disagree with Pitino, it’s unsettling to hear from a guy still in the tournament when Kentucky is at home.

Rick Pitino’s Sweet 16 press conference

(via St. John’s)