Rick Pitino treasures the Kentucky-Duke game in 1992: "I took it as a positive."

Rick Pitino is still alive in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, and tonight, he runs into a familiar opponent in the Sweet 16.

The Duke Blue Devils.

Pitino is 1-1 against Duke in the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky fans know their first run-in all too well, back when Christian Laettner delivered an everlasting heartbreak to Big Blue Nation with a buzzer-beater in the 1992 Elite Eight.

Many years later, Pitino got his revenge in the 2013 Elite Eight, when his Louisville Cardinals beat Duke by 22 to advance to the Final Four. It was the Kevin Ware game.

A fun fact: the winner of the Pitino-Duke matchup went on to win the national championship both times, although Pitino’s title was later vacated.

Ahead of tonight’s rubber match, a reporter at Thursday’s media day asked whether Pitino felt a sense of redemption after Louisville beat Duke in 2013. He told them that he never saw the 1992 defeat as a bad thing.

“I take the ’92 game, people misconstrue it, I took it as a positive,” Pitino replied. “We went back to Kentucky, the four seniors, Farmer, Feldhaus, Pelphrey and Woods, they got their jerseys retired to the rafters after that loss, which you never see.”

Pitino added, “I always treasured that game. I thought every time I’ve watched that game, I didn’t grimace about Christian Laettner hitting the shot. I thought it was one of the greatest games played. What was it, 103-102 or 102-101 final? We played the overtime without Mashburn. People forget that. I always treasured that.”

He may treasure that game, but after St. John’s beat Kansas on a buzzer-beater last week, Pitino told reporters, “I’m hoping we can get Duke at the buzzer next to make up for that Christian Laettner shot.“

Round 3 of Pitino vs. Duke in the NCAA Tournament tips off at 7:10 p.m. tonight on CBS. He’s a 6.5-point underdog in the game, with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.