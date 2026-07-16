KSR Baseball
Kentucky transfer additions Riley Jackson, JP Peltier are Cape Cod All-Stars
Kentucky’s offseason roster build has created some good vibes. MLB Draft weekend worked out very well for the Bat Cats after Nick Mingione‘s staff built a top-10 transfer portal class. Two of the players in that free agency haul have made a splash on the diamond this summer.
The Cape Cod League is the premier amateur collegiate league in baseball. Every year, numerous high-end college baseball players go up to New England to play with wood bats in front of MLB scouts. Two Kentucky additions have been among the best in the league this summer.
Houston transfer Riley Jackson and Wright State transfer JP Peltier were named Cape Cod All-Stars.
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Jackson posted a .899 OPS in 2025 with 13 doubles and nine home runs from theright side. The Florida native who started his college baseball career at Florida State will be on his third schools in four years for the 2026-27 academic year. Jackson has played both catcher and first base in his career. The class of 2023 product is 13-59 (.220) with two doubles and six RBI in 19 games with Falmouth in the Cape Cod League. Most of Jackson’s playing time this summer has occurred at first base.
Peltier slashed .294/.391/.548 along with 10 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 24 doubles in 2026. That was a year after a 20-home run campaign in 2025 when Peltier hit .303 with a 1.019 OPS. The 21-year-old has experience at third base and in the corner outfield as a utility defender. The transfer has two home runs across 98 appearances in the Cape Cod League.
Two potential Kentucky starters are making a splash this summer.
Kentucky baseball transfer commits
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Misc.
|Brody Chrisman
|OF (6-3, 205)
|Zion (Ind.) Community
|Purdue | Akron
|Redshirt Senior
|All-MAC in 2026 (1.056 OPS with 27 XBH and 23 steals).
|JP Peltier
|IF/OF (6-3, 195)
|Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne
|Wright State
|Senior
|All-Horizon League in 2026 (20 HR in 2025, 24 doubles in 2026)
|Kale Hammer
|LHP (6-3, 200)
|Snohomish (Wash.) High
|Gonzaga | Seattle
|Redshirt Junior
|Made 13 starts (5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 K, 70 IP) in 2026.
|Logan Hastings
|RHP (6-0, 185)
|Huntingtown (Md.) High
|Maryland
|Junior
|Made 35 appearances with 12 starts and five saves over two seasons in the Big Ten.
|PJ Craig
|RHP (6-4, 220)
|Barnegat (N.J.) High
|Rider
|Redshirt Senior
|Two-time All-MAAC selection with 44 career starts and over 250 innings.
|Owen Lee
|INF (6-0, 190)
|Trenton (Tenn.) Peabody
|Tennessee Tech
|Redshirt Junior
|Shortstop with 21 career HR across 461 plate appearances.
|Mason Snyder
|RHP (5-8, 175)
|Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin County
|Berry College (D-III) | Western Carolina
|Senior
|Former D-III transfer who went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA as relief pitcher and earned All-SoCon honors.
|Alex Kelsey
|OF (5-11, 185)
|Reading (Pa.) Exteter
|Saint Joseph’s
|Junior
|All A-10 selection with a career .474 on-base percentage and 37 stolen bases.
|Brayden Ricketts
|C (6-2, 210)
|Brampton (Ont.) Jean Augustine Secondary
|Indiana
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Left-handed swinging catcher who clubbed 9 home runs in 153 at-bats as a redshirt freshman.
|Cooper Corkrean
|LHP (6-3, 200)
|Katy (Texas) Cinco Ranch
|Galveston College | New Mexico
|Senior
|Former JUCO transfer who posted 22.5% K rate with 4 saves and 2 starts in the Mountain West.
|Riley Jackson
|C/1B (6-1, 205)
|Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie
|Florida State | Houston
|Senior
|Slugged .512 with 30 extra-base hits in his first season with more 50 plate appearances in college baseball.