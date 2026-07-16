Kentucky transfer additions Riley Jackson, JP Peltier are Cape Cod All-Stars

Kentucky’s offseason roster build has created some good vibes. MLB Draft weekend worked out very well for the Bat Cats after Nick Mingione‘s staff built a top-10 transfer portal class. Two of the players in that free agency haul have made a splash on the diamond this summer.

The Cape Cod League is the premier amateur collegiate league in baseball. Every year, numerous high-end college baseball players go up to New England to play with wood bats in front of MLB scouts. Two Kentucky additions have been among the best in the league this summer.

Houston transfer Riley Jackson and Wright State transfer JP Peltier were named Cape Cod All-Stars.

Transfers JP Peltier and Riley Jackson named Cape Cod League all-stars. — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) July 11, 2026

Kentucky Baseball Outlook: What we know about the 2027 Bat Cats leaving the MLB Draft

Jackson posted a .899 OPS in 2025 with 13 doubles and nine home runs from theright side. The Florida native who started his college baseball career at Florida State will be on his third schools in four years for the 2026-27 academic year. Jackson has played both catcher and first base in his career. The class of 2023 product is 13-59 (.220) with two doubles and six RBI in 19 games with Falmouth in the Cape Cod League. Most of Jackson’s playing time this summer has occurred at first base.

Peltier slashed .294/.391/.548 along with 10 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 24 doubles in 2026. That was a year after a 20-home run campaign in 2025 when Peltier hit .303 with a 1.019 OPS. The 21-year-old has experience at third base and in the corner outfield as a utility defender. The transfer has two home runs across 98 appearances in the Cape Cod League.

Two potential Kentucky starters are making a splash this summer.

Kentucky baseball transfer commits