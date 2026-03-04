Rob Dillingham tried to pull off a rainbow flick against the Thunder

The Chicago Bulls are giving Rob Dillingham a chance. He hasn’t exactly been returning the favor, though.

After being shipped from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Windy City ahead of February’s trade deadline, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has been putting the ball in Dillingham’s hands. The former lottery pick looked good in his first few games with Chicago, even dropping 16 points and seven assists against the Celtics before the All-Star break.

But it’s been a bit of a struggle in his seven games since as his minutes have fluctuated. And there’s no better example of his recent struggles than when he accidentally tried to pull off a soccer trick on a fastbreak during Tuesday night’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. I’m not sure what Dillingham was trying to accomplish with this move, but the rainbow flick was unsuccessful — and I can’t stop watching it.

Some of these Rob Dillingham turnovers are mind-boggling. He just heel kicked the ball to the Thunder pic.twitter.com/ngAuzeJjBG — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) March 4, 2026

Chicago is actively trying to lose basketball games right now. The front office wants one of those precious lottery picks in what will be a loaded draft this June. Dillingham kicking the ball off his heel straight into the opponent’s hands is a good way to make that happen. The former Wildcat finished with six points (3-7 FG), five rebounds, and five assists in a 116-108 loss against OKC.

Since trading for Dillingham, the Bulls have gone 1-9. But that’s far from being his fault, and Chicago needs to see what it has in the shifty point guard long-term. Since the end of the All-Star break, Dillingham has averaged 4.4 points and 3.3 assists in 16.7 minutes per outing on 31.6 percent shooting. The Bulls currently sit at 25-37, the ninth-worst record in the NBA.