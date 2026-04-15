Rob Wright III turns down Kentucky to return to BYU

Rob Wright III is staying in Provo. On the heels of his visit to Kentucky, the No. 1 point guard in the transfer portal has chosen to return to BYU, according to Joe Tipton.

Kentucky immediately expressed interest in Wright when he entered the portal last week. After hosting fellow point guard target Zoom Diallo, Mark Pope and Mo Williams flew to Atlanta to visit Wright over the weekend, which led to Wright scheduling a visit to Kentucky for Monday and Tuesday. Confidence in Kentucky’s chances to land Wright was high when the visit began, with Jeff Goodman going as far as to call the Cats the frontrunner and say that all signs pointed to Wright coming to Lexington.

Clearly, something shifted. Wright left Lexington on Tuesday night without committing. On Wednesday morning, Jacob Polacheck reported that BYU had quiet confidence in Wright returning to Provo, but Kentucky was still pushing for a commitment and could make up ground financially. Shortly after, Pete Nakos predicted that Wright would return to BYU. Now, it is official.

Where does Kentucky go from here? According to Polacheck, a “substantial” offer to Diallo remains on the table. Arizona was also pursuing Diallo, but landed commitments from North Carolina transfer Derek Dizon and Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit on Monday. Diallo started 29 games for Washington as a sophomore this past season, averaging 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 48.9% from the field and 31.5% from three-point range. He has two seasons of eligibility remianing. He visit Kentucky last Friday and Saturday, taking in the sights in Lexington and visiting Keeneland.

Hopefully, the wait will not be much longer for Kentucky’s first transfer portal commitment.

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

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