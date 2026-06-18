Rob Wright III visited Kentucky as a transfer, but always planned on returning to BYU: 'That was my mindset the whole time.'

BYU transfer Rob Wright III was the one of the very first names linked to Kentucky once the portal window opened earlier in the offseason. Considered one of the top available point guards after averaging 18.1 points and 4.6 assists per game, Wright was in line to receive a tidy pay bump as a free agent after a productive 2025-26 campaign. A visit to Lexington was quickly scheduled, with the Wildcats even tabbed as the early frontrunner.

Despite banners with his name being draped around town, Wright’s time on campus came and went without much positive momentum. Ohio State, Louisville, Arkansas, and Texas Tech were other schools rumored to be in the mix, but none received any visits. It ultimately came down to a Kentucky vs. BYU battle for Wright, who ended up sticking with the Cougars.

But in reality, Wright never planned to leave Provo in the first place. In an interview earlier this week with local media, he explained that he always intended to come back to BYU — and it sure sounds like Kentucky was being used as leverage to help Wright sweeten his deal with the Cougars.

“The whole process, it was moving kind of fast,” Wright said. “But BYU, we was trying to get something worked out. But it’s just the timeline and everything just wasn’t coming together at the right time. So coach and them just encouraged me to enter the portal and just see my options. And then I did end up taking a visit to Kentucky. I was there for like a day and the second day I just came back to the airport, because I just wanted to come back to BYU. That was my mindset the whole time.“

"I just wanted to come back to BYU, that was my mindset the whole time"



Rob Wright on entering the transfer portal but deciding to come back to BYU pic.twitter.com/KeagiWZVU9 — BYUtv Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) June 17, 2026

Kentucky ended up pivoting to Washington transfer Zoom Diallo, who later committed to the Wildcats. Pope brought in Furman transfer Alex Wilkins to slide in next to Diallo, forming a backcourt duo of top 35 portal players. It worked out in the end for the ‘Cats. Kentucky is considered a preseason top 20 squad, while BYU is a borderline top 25 team.

But looking back on how everything played out with Wright and Kentucky, it feels tough to argue that one as a miss by the coaching staff.

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