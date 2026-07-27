Kentucky signee Robert Omidi inks deal with Detroit Tigers

Monday in the MLB signing deadline for all draft picks. We now know where each Kentucky signee, commit, or player will be playing baseball in 2025. A left-handed hitting infielder is headed for an AL Central franchise.

Kentucky signee Robert Omidi has signed with the Detroit Tigers. The Canada native will skip college to begin his professional baseball journey now.

The Tigers signed 8th rounder Robert Omidi for $222,800. Slot value for the 246th pick is $225,300. A $2,500 under slot deal. — Carlos Collazo (@CarlosACollazo) July 19, 2026

Omidi inked for $222,800. This figure was just under slot in the eighth round. That’s now seven Kentucky players/signees/transfer commits who have signed after being selected in the 2026 MLB Draft.

The infielder owns some tantalizing offensive potential that make him an impressive young prospect. Omidi, 18, hits from the left side and has flashed raw power throughout his rise as a prospect. The Kentucky signee could play multiple infield positions with a permanent home at second or third most likely. There was buzz entering the draft that Omidi would sign with an MLB team if he was selected on Sunday.

High school signee Matt Ponatoski is the only draft pick who remains unsigned. The Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller standout is currently enrolled in school and is working with the football team ahead of fall camp. The Bat Cats got some big return news on draft weekend but did see a bunch of potential players move to professional basebal.

Kentucky’s 2026 MLB Draft Tracker