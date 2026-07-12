Detroit Tigers select Kentucky signee Robert Omidi in eighth round of MLB Draft

Kentucky baseball’s busy weekend keeps rolling on Sunday. A signee has come off the board.

Robert Omidi is one of the highest-ranked players in UK’s 2026 signing class. After a strong performance at the MLB Draft Combine, the infielder was selected by the Detroit Tigers at No. 246 overall in the eighth round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday. Now a decision will need to be made.

The Canada native owns some tantalizing offensive potential making him an intriguing prospect in this draft. Omidi, 18, hits from the left side and has flashed raw power throughout his rise as a prospect. The Kentucky signee could play multiple infield positions with a permanent home at second or third most likely. There was buzz entering the draft that Omidi would sign with an MLB team if he was selected on Sunday.

We are now playing the waiting game on another Kentucky signee, but this is one the Bat Cats could lose to professional baseball.

MLB Signing Deadline

Players selected over the weekend must make a signing decision quickly. The signing deadline is July 27 at 5 p.m. ET unless a player attends junior college the school year after the draft. Teams that fail to sign a player in the first three rounds will receive a comp pick.

The negotiating window is just over two weeks long. We will know the final destination of Kentucky players and signees soon after the draft.

Follow the MLB Draft at KSR+

The 20-round marathon is off and running in the city of Brotherly Love. Multiple Kentucky players and signees entered this weekend as draftable prospects. Some will have some tough decisions to make after they are selected.

Who will sign? Who will return to school? What will the signing bonus be? KSR is locked in this weekend and will be covering the draft from start to finish. Instant analysis can be found at KSBoard in our official MLB Draft thread. The decisions made over the next few weeks could end up defining Kentucky’s 2027 team as the Bat Cats look to return to Omaha for the second time in program history.

JOIN HERE