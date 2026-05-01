Robusta joins the Kentucky Derby field as Right to Party scratches

The Beastie Boys once said, “You’ve got to fight for your right to party.” Sadly, the fight wasn’t enough for one Derby horse.

Right to Party was officially scratched from the field on Friday morning after failing a veterinary exam. Veterinarians detected right front lameness in Kenny McPeek’s colt during his morning workout. That makes way for Robusta to join the field, racing out of the No. 23 gate. The Calumet Farm colt is trained by Doug O’Neill and will be ridden by Cristian Torres. Robusta has 50-1 morning line odds.

Robusta is the third Derby scratch so far this week. Silent Tactic was the first, bringing Great White into the field as a 50-1 longshot. Yesterday, Fulleffort, trained by Brad Cox, was scratched, replaced by Ocelli, trained by Whit Beckham. Ocelli is a maiden, meaning he has yet to win a race, and has the 50-1 odds to match. He will attempt to become just the fourth maiden to win the Derby, and the first since Brokers Tip in 1933.

Here’s a look at this morning’s Derby odds. Renegade remains the favorite, despite running out of the No. 1 post position. Further Ado and Commandment have 6-1 odds, followed by Chief Wallabee at 8-1.

Cristian Torres gets the call

Robusta will be Doug O’Neill’s ninth Derby horse. O’Neill originally tabbed Emisael Jaramillo to ride Robusta, but Jaramillo already has mounts at Santa Anita scheduled for Saturday, so Cristian Torres got the call instead. Torres was supposed to ride Silent Tactic, which scratched earlier this week. This will be Torres’ first Derby.

“It means a lot just to be in it right now, and if we pull it out and win it, it will be even more special, getting a horse at the last minute,” Torres told Sean Collins. “Now, I’m going to go fulfill my dream.”

Seeing O’Neill make the call was a pretty cool moment — even if Torres almost didn’t answer because it was an unknown number.