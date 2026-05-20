Rounding up the high school players offered by Kentucky during the live period

It was a busy weekend for the Kentucky men’s basketball recruiting staff. Head coach Mark Pope and his assistants had boots on the ground all over the country, checking out AAU circuits such as the Nike EYBL, adidas 3SSB, Puma PRO16, and Under Armour Association. This was the first live period of the spring, meaning college coaches were able to attend these events and watch their top targets in person.

In the days since, Kentucky has been doling out plenty of scholarships. Nine high school prospects have announced offers from the Wildcats since the start of the live period, eight of them from the class of 2027 and one from the class of 2028. Kentucky is now up to 18 players offered in the 2027 cycle, including the entirety of the class’s top 12 and 15 of the top 20.

More offers could be on the way, but for now, we’re here to quickly catch you up on all nine of Pope’s new high school targets following a busy weekend on the recruiting trail.

Class of 2027 offers

*Player ratings via the Rivals Industry Rankings*

Adan Diggs (SG) 6-4, 180 | Millennium (Peoria, AZ)

5-star: No. 2 overall, No. 1 SG

Adan Diggs announced his offer from Kentucky on Monday following an impressive weekend for Vegas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit in Memphis. He averaged 22.7 points per game on 61/75/83 shooting splits while playing alongside talented teammate DeMarcus Henry, who we’ll talk about in just a moment. By Tuesday, Diggs had reclassified from 2028 to 2027, immediately landing in the No. 2 spot in the 2027 cycle. He models his game after Devin Booker and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. BYU, Houston, and Arizona are the schools Diggs was hearing the most from before UK extended an offer. North Carolina also offered him on Tuesday.

King Gibson (CG) 6-4, 180 | SPIRE Academy (Burlington, NC)

5-star: No. 3 overall, No. 1 CG

King Gibson said going into the weekend that he’d pick up a Kentucky offer “soon”. By Monday, he announced his scholarship from the Wildcats. Assistant coach Mo Williams has played a big role in this recruitment early on for UK. Gibson averaged 16.8 points on 55.0/60.0/70.8 shooting splits in Memphis. Arkansas and UConn also reached out with offers in recent days, while Michigan has been involved for a while.

Moussa Kamissoko (SF) 6-8, 180 | Long Island Lutheran (Pawling, NY)

4-star: No. 10 overall, No. 1 SF

Moussa “Paris” Kamissoko averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game on 56/40/67 shooting splits last weekend. That was good enough to earn an offer from Kentucky on Tuesday. Louisville and Oklahoma State are among the schools that have been in early contact. Alabama also offered him this week.

DeMarcus Henry (SF) 6-7, 200 | Compass Prep (Charlotte, NC)

4-star: No. 11 overall, No. 2 SF

DeMarcus Henry, the son of the late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, announced his Kentucky offer on Friday night after dropping 25 points in front of Mark Pope. Henry even announced in his offer post on social media that it was Pope who extended the scholarship. He was the first of the live period to publicly announce a UK offer. Henry averaged 21 points and 7.5 rebounds per outing in Memphis on 55.7 percent overall shooting. North Carolina and Arkansas have also offered him, and there are plenty of ties to Ohio State through his older siblings. BYU and Louisville are also in the mix.

Cayden Daughtry (PG) 6-0, 160 | Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

4-star: No. 18 overall, No. 5 PG

Cayden Daughtry went from zero contact with Kentucky to picking up an offer on Monday after scoring 26 points in Memphis on Sunday. LSU, Florida, Florida State, Iowa, Michigan, and Miami are other schools involved, with the latter two already hosting him for unofficial visits. Daughtry currently leads the entire 17U EYBL in scoring at 23.6 points per outing. Texas, LSU, and Providence have also offered him since the weekend.

Darius Wabbington (C) 6-11, 245 | Sunnyslope (Phoenix, AZ)

4-star: No. 20 overall, No. 2 C

Darius Wabbington, who plays for the Compton Magic on the adidas 3SSB circuit alongside another talented prospect we’ll take about down below, announced his Kentucky offer on Monday. He averaged 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks this past high school season. His lone visit so far was to Washington. Arizona, Texas, Purdue, Indiana, and Louisville are also after Wabbington’s talents.

Caleb Ourigou (C) 6-10, 215 | Overtime Elite (Woodmere, NY)

4-star: No. 62 overall, No. 6 C

Caleb Ourigou has seen his stock explode since the weekend. After Kentucky assistant Mo Williams offered on Monday, the likes of Tennessee, UConn, BYU, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, and Missouri all followed suit. He averaged 12.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and two blocks over four games on 62.2 percent shooting in Memphis. Expect Ourigou’s current ranking to shoot up in the next update.

Lewis Uvwo (PF) 6-10, 225 | Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

3-star: No. 145 overall, No. 22 PF

Lewis Uvwo is arguably the best shot blocker in all of high school basketball. Like Ourigou, Uvwo’s stock is exploding, and his ranking will rise sooner rather than later. UK is new in this recruitment, having offered Uvwo on Tuesday after no contact before then. He’s averaging 6.1 blocks per game right now on the EYBL circuit. 247Sports bumped him up to a top 20 recruit this week.

Class of 2028 offers

Yann Kamagate (C) 7-0, 230 | St. Francis (La Canada Flintridge, CA)

The lone 2028 recruit on this list, Yann Kamagate announced his Kentucky offer on Monday. The seven-footer averaged 13.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game through the first two 3SSB sessions while shooting 64.6 percent from the field. Although not currently ranked, some believe he’s the best high school player regardless of class. The likes of Texas, Michigan, and Providence have offered since UK reached out.

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