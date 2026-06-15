Rounding up the latest mocks ahead of next week's NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is a little over a week away, and updated mocks are flying off the shelf.

We have a handful of fresh draft projections to start the week off. This year’s draft is set for June 23-24 in Brooklyn, NY, and will feature the full 60 picks across two rounds. Kentucky men’s basketball could very well have a pair of Wildcats come off the board.

To no surprise, sophomore center Jayden Quaintance remains a projected first-round pick, but his range varies from mock to mock. Some view him as a borderline lottery pick, while others have him going near the end of the first round. Injury concerns coming off his torn ACL continue to stick in the minds of front office executives, but the consensus seems to be that Quaintance’s potential will be too much for him to slip all the way into the second round.

“Quaintance’s profile appears to be in limbo at the moment due largely to the health of his knee, with team sources consistently expressing concern around his medicals,” wrote ESPN’s Jeremy Woo in his mock draft update on Monday. “He had knee surgery in March 2025 after tearing his ACL at Arizona State, and he was able to play in just four games at Kentucky last season due to precautions around that knee. He is unanimously viewed as a first-round talent and is drawing consideration as high as the teens, but where he ends up might be predicated on how team doctors individually view his case.”

Below is a list of notable mock draft projections for Quaintance.

As for Oweh, he’s still hovering around that second-round range. Most of these mock drafts don’t go into second-round picks, but there are a few that do. Notably, ESPN does not have Oweh getting drafted in its latest mock. The Athletic has Oweh ranked 66th overall among all draft prospects, which would put him right outside the 60-pick draft. But Yahoo! Sports does expect the Kentucky guard to hear his name called, slotting him to the freshly crowned champion New York Knicks with the No. 55 pick.

My best guess is that Oweh ends up sneaking into the back half of the second round. If both Quaintance and Oweh are selected, that’ll give Mark Pope four total NBA draft picks in two years since taking over as Kentucky’s head coach.