RPM Watch: Kentucky is Trending for Multiple 4-Star Prospects

Will Stein‘s Kentucky football program has recruiting momentum, and can add to that on Saturday afternoon when Iveon Lewis announces his college decision at 3 p.m. ET on the Rivals YouTube Channel. The Wildcats are one of five finalists for the four-star wide receiver, and the clear frontrunners with multiple RPM picks for Kentucky. Lewis isn’t the only top player in the Cats’ crosshairs. Here’s who else is trending toward Kentucky in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

WR Tyler Fryman

The talented wide receiver from Northern Kentucky is ranked by Rivals as the No. 152 player in the 2027 recruiting class. A bonafide burner, last year at Beechwood, he had 62 catches for 1,320 yards and 23 touchdowns, with four rushing scores and three punt returns for six. An exceptional baseball player, he actually committed to play on the diamond for Louisville ahead of his freshman season. Baseball has limited him from taking many recruiting trips this spring, but the Kentucky coaches were able to get him on campus for a visit this spring.

This is a recruitment filled with heavy-hitters. A four-star talent from North Carolina, Mayfield is the No. 124 player in the 2027 recruiting class. In addition to Kentucky, Georgia, Miami, and Oregon are hosting him for official visits this summer. He’s already logged one official to Indiana, and the Hoosiers picked up plenty of momentum from that trip. Kentucky is going to be in a dog-fight until he signs on the dotted line.

OT Ian Walker

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle from New Jersey has drawn attention from some of the biggest brand names in the country, but as his official visits draw near, two schools emerge at the top, Kentucky and Florida. The Wildcats appear to be the team to beat.

IOL Reed Gerken

Kentucky has not abandoned the state of Ohio. The Wildcats have already secured a couple of commitments from the Buckeye State. It looked like Gerken was ready to pull the trigger last month, but he is still holding out until his official visits this summer. Cutter Leftwich and Joe Sloan visited the offensive lineman in-person this week. NC State, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin are Kentucky’s top competition.

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RB Mason Ball

Running backs coach Kolby Smith started recruiting the Arkansas native during his time with the Razorbacks. That relationship continued through his job transition, with Ball visiting Lexington during spring practice. Kentucky is the frontrunner, but he still has official visits booked to Vanderbilt (May 29), Arkansas (June 12), and North Carolina (June 19).

RB Kelsey Gerald

You don’t need to hear from the experts to believe that Kentucky is the team to beat. This is what the South Florida running back said after visiting Lexington this spring.

“They’ve done the best job recruiting me,” Gerald said. “I haven’t gone a week without hearing from multiple coaches. They tell me I’m the top running back on their board and that I can come in and make an impact early. Kentucky was already a top school, but after this visit, they jumped up my board.”

WR Julian Cromartie

The Cromarties have been standouts at Florida State. His father was a four-time Pro Bowler, and his brother, Antonio Cromartie Jr., currently suits up for the Seminoles. Kansas has tried to get in the mix for the 6-foot-3 wide receiver from Texas, while Arkansas and Clemson appear to be the Cats’ top competition.

Kentucky has not recruited a ton of players from Chicagoland, but Allen Trieu recently logged an RPM pick for the Cats to secure the services of this enormous defensive tackle. Anwar Stewart made an in-home visit earlier this week. Missouri and Wisconsin are also vying for his services.