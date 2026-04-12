Rubber-Match Malaise: Kentucky drops series at Auburn

Kentucky finds itself trapped in a cycle of frustration in the third game of its league series.

The Wildcats lost a rubber-match game for the fourth consecutive weekend, falling 11-0 in seven innings on Sunday at Auburn.

The No. 10 Tigers (24-11, 8-7 SEC) continued to dominate at Plainsman Park, winning for the 14th time in their last 15 series at home.

It marked Auburn’s first home series win over the Wildcats since the 2016 season.

Kentucky (25-10, 7-8 SEC) was handcuffed for seven innings by Auburn sophomore right-hander Alex Petrovic, who improved to 6-1 on the season. He allowed only five hits, struck out eight, and walked none in picking up his first complete game.

Ben Cleaver (1-3) continued to struggle as the Cats’ Sunday starter. He lasted only 2.2 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk. He threw 61 pitches (38 strikes) in facing only 14 batters.

Coming off an impressive 2025 campaign that had him projected to be UK’s ace, the junior left-hander has thrown only 28.1 innings in his nine starts. He has yet to make it to the third inning in three of his five SEC starts.

Four of the eight pitchers who took the mound for the Cats surrendered a run.

After sweeping Alabama to begin SEC play, Kentucky has allowed 45 runs in Game 3 of its last four league series.

Auburn designated hitter Logan Gregorio, a former teammate of UK pitcher Nate Harris who was at one time committed to the Cats, highlighted the Tigers’ big day at the plate with a fifth-inning grand slam.

Bub Terrell also homered as part of a 14-hit day for the winners. Each player in the Auburn starting lineup had at least one hit. Eric Guevara and Chris Rembert each had three hitting in the middle of the Tigers’ order.

Up Next

Kentucky returns to action on Friday against Vanderbilt in the opener of a three-game series in Lexington. First pitch at Kentucky Proud Park is scheduled for 6:30 ET.