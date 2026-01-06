Rutgers CB Renick Dorilas -- a former 4-star -- is visiting Kentucky
Add another to the list of Kentucky’s long list of transfer targets and visitors since the start of portal season on January 2 with Will Stein already adding five commitments (and counting). The next making his way to Lexington to explore campus and meet with the new coaches? None other than former four-star defensive back Renick Dorilas, who just wrapped up his debut season at Rutgers.
Ranked No. 39 nationally by Rivals out of high school, he originally picked the Scarlet Knights over Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Miami (FL), West Virginia and Pittsburgh, among others.
He will have four years of eligibility remaining after suiting up in just one season as a redshirt in 2025.
On3’s Pete Nakos broke the news of his visit to Lexington this week, scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.
As a high school senior, Dorilas helped lead Don Bosco (New Jersey) Prep to an 8-4 record and an NJSIAA Non-Public, Group A title game appearance in 2024 while earning First Team All-United Red Division honors. Before that, he recorded 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery along with 35 catches for 552 yards and five touchdowns as a junior at Union High School, named First Team All-Conference by NJ.com.
Kentucky’s Transfer Portal Visitors
Jan. 2
–Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195
–Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
–Delvin Morris, Interior Offensive Lineman, Akron, 6-4, 290
–Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 300
–Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280
–CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 216
–DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11, 188
–Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210
–Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 255
–Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico State, 6-1, 230
Jan. 3
–Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185
–Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280
–Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240
– Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310
Jan. 4-5
Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170
Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270
Jovantae Barnes, Running Back, Oklahoma, 5-11.5, 185
Olaus Alinen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama, 6-6, 322
Landen Clark, Quarterback, Elon, 6-0, 186
Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170
Jan 5
Xavier Chaplin, Offensive Tackle, Auburn, 6-6, 312
Jan 6
Jeremiah Coney, Running Back, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 190
Jan. 7
Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280
Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290
Renick Dorilas, Cornerback, Rutgers, 5-11, 168
Jan. 9
Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250
Date TBD
Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas
Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 301
Michai Boreau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350
Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205
James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205
Jordan Norman, EDGE, Tulane, 6-4, 241
Kentucky’s Transfer Portal Commitments
Kentucky has landed five commitments in the portal so far. KSR is tracking the full list:
–Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
–Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280
–Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280
–Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185
–Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240
