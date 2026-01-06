Skip to main content
Rutgers CB Renick Dorilas -- a former 4-star -- is visiting Kentucky

Jack PIlgrimby: Jack Pilgrim22 minutes ago

Add another to the list of Kentucky’s long list of transfer targets and visitors since the start of portal season on January 2 with Will Stein already adding five commitments (and counting). The next making his way to Lexington to explore campus and meet with the new coaches? None other than former four-star defensive back Renick Dorilas, who just wrapped up his debut season at Rutgers.

Ranked No. 39 nationally by Rivals out of high school, he originally picked the Scarlet Knights over Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Miami (FL), West Virginia and Pittsburgh, among others.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining after suiting up in just one season as a redshirt in 2025.

On3’s Pete Nakos broke the news of his visit to Lexington this week, scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.

As a high school senior, Dorilas helped lead Don Bosco (New Jersey) Prep to an 8-4 record and an NJSIAA Non-Public, Group A title game appearance in 2024 while earning First Team All-United Red Division honors. Before that, he recorded 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery along with 35 catches for 552 yards and five touchdowns as a junior at Union High School, named First Team All-Conference by NJ.com.

Kentucky’s Transfer Portal Visitors

Jan. 2
Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195
Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
Delvin Morris, Interior Offensive Lineman, Akron, 6-4, 290
Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 300
Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280
CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 216
DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11, 188
Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210
Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 255
Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico State, 6-1, 230

Jan. 3
Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185
Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280
Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240
Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310

Jan. 4-5
Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170
Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270
Jovantae Barnes, Running Back, Oklahoma, 5-11.5, 185
Olaus Alinen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama, 6-6, 322
Landen Clark, Quarterback, Elon, 6-0, 186
Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170

Jan 5
Xavier Chaplin, Offensive Tackle, Auburn, 6-6, 312

Jan 6
Jeremiah Coney, Running Back, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 190

Jan. 7
Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280
Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290
Renick Dorilas, Cornerback, Rutgers, 5-11, 168

Jan. 9
Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250

Date TBD

Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas
Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 301
Michai Boreau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350
Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205
James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205
Jordan Norman, EDGE, Tulane, 6-4, 241

Kentucky’s Transfer Portal Commitments

Kentucky has landed five commitments in the portal so far. KSR is tracking the full list:

Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280
Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280
Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185
Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240

