Rutgers CB Renick Dorilas -- a former 4-star -- is visiting Kentucky

Add another to the list of Kentucky’s long list of transfer targets and visitors since the start of portal season on January 2 with Will Stein already adding five commitments (and counting). The next making his way to Lexington to explore campus and meet with the new coaches? None other than former four-star defensive back Renick Dorilas, who just wrapped up his debut season at Rutgers.

Ranked No. 39 nationally by Rivals out of high school, he originally picked the Scarlet Knights over Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Miami (FL), West Virginia and Pittsburgh, among others.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining after suiting up in just one season as a redshirt in 2025.

On3’s Pete Nakos broke the news of his visit to Lexington this week, scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.

As a high school senior, Dorilas helped lead Don Bosco (New Jersey) Prep to an 8-4 record and an NJSIAA Non-Public, Group A title game appearance in 2024 while earning First Team All-United Red Division honors. Before that, he recorded 41 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery along with 35 catches for 552 yards and five touchdowns as a junior at Union High School, named First Team All-Conference by NJ.com.

Kentucky’s Transfer Portal Visitors

Jan. 2

–Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195

–Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240

–Delvin Morris, Interior Offensive Lineman, Akron, 6-4, 290

–Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 300

–Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280

–CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 216

–DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11, 188

–Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210

–Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 255

–Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico State, 6-1, 230

Jan. 3

–Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185

–Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280

–Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240

– Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310

Jan. 4-5

Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170

Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270

Jovantae Barnes, Running Back, Oklahoma, 5-11.5, 185

Olaus Alinen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama, 6-6, 322

Landen Clark, Quarterback, Elon, 6-0, 186

Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver, Auburn, 6-0, 170

Jan 5

Xavier Chaplin, Offensive Tackle, Auburn, 6-6, 312

Jan 6

Jeremiah Coney, Running Back, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 190

Jan. 7

Kourtney Kelly, Defensive Lineman, West Georgia, 6-3, 280

Tae Woody, Defensive Lineman, ULM, 6-3, 290

Renick Dorilas, Cornerback, Rutgers, 5-11, 168

Jan. 9

Kamauryn Morgan, Outside Linebacker, Baylor, 6-5, 250

Date TBD

Ian Geffrard, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas

Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 301

Michai Boreau, Defensive Lineman, Florida, 6-5, 350

Quentin Taylor, Cornerback, Iowa State, 6-0, 205

James Jones, Running Back, Delaware State, 6-2, 205

Jordan Norman, EDGE, Tulane, 6-4, 241

Kentucky’s Transfer Portal Commitments

Kentucky has landed five commitments in the portal so far. KSR is tracking the full list:

