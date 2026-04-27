Ryan Hampton "blessed" to receive an offer from Kentucky during today's visit
It looks like Mark Pope’s trip to Texas went well for at least one of his recruiting targets. Pope made a stop to see Ryan Hampton, the No. 1-ranked shooting guard in the Class of 2027 and a potential reclass option for the Wildcats. Ranked ninth overall in the Rivals Industry Ranking, Hampton is a 6-6 guard who plays for DME Academy (Rockwell, TX), and he hosted Pope for a visit on Monday.
Soon after the visit, Hampton shared that he received an official offer to play at the University of Kentucky.
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Pope visiting Top 10 recruit
Meeting Ryan Hampton on Monday
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Hampton is the younger brother of former top recruit and first-round pick RJ Hampton. The younger Hampton could join the college ranks for the upcoming season if he chooses that route. KSR will have more on that idea in an interview with Hampton’s father later this evening. Stay tuned for that.
Ryan Hampton recently visited SMU, Nebraska, LSU, and NC State, and holds several other offers as one of the most sought-after high school juniors.
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