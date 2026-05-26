Ryan Hampton shuts down reclass talk, believes in Kentucky resurgence under Mark Pope: 'I think it's going to be special, for sure.'

Ryan Hampton, a top-10 prospect in the class of 2027, is looking to his older brother for advice on how to handle the biggest decision of his life up to now. He’s walking in the same shoes as a five-star guard fielding high-major interest from the best of the best, both in his current class and the one ahead, eligible to make the jump as a reclass candidate. RJ Hampton reclassified from 2020 to 2019 and had a final four of Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and Texas Tech before signing with the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL and forgoing college entirely.

He’d go on to play four years in the NBA with four different franchises, last suiting up with the Miami Heat in 2023-24. Since then, he returned overseas to play for Changsha Yongsheng in China in 2025-26. With some highs and lows in his own professional journey, scoring 1155 career points in 170 games, but maybe not having the longevity he once hoped, big brother certainly has some words of wisdom for the up-and-comer as he prepares for life after high school.

“I really just — I mean, he went overseas at 17. I think that’s really the best decision that he would have made because he played against pros and 19-20-year-olds. There wasn’t a transfer portal and all of that stuff now,” Hampton told KSR. “Going out there and just saying, ‘I want this.’ He keeps telling me all the time, just play with heart and always play hard, just keep playing your game. If things don’t go your way, keep your head up, because there are more games to play. So I just keep my head up. He always just teaches me to stay humble. I’m just taking it all in, for sure.”

Will he do as his brother did and reclassify to begin his post-high school career a year early? As Hampton said, RJ came through in a time when NIL and the transfer portal weren’t running the sport, so his list of options can be more college-focused. The money will be here for him in the United States.

But it’s also not just about money — “It’s just business with NIL,” he told KSR, adding, “NIL is really crazy.” The basketball fit has to make sense for him, too. That will go into his decision to stay in 2027 or make the jump to 2026, as he wants to be physically ready whenever his time to play in college comes.

That’s why he’s sticking with ’27, at least for now, but maybe permanently.

“I mean, I wouldn’t say I’m ready yet, because I — obviously, college is a different game than AAU and high school basketball. It’s way stronger and I’ve got to get stronger. I’ve got to really level up my game a little bit more, get my shooting right, my handle right. Everything, really, if I were to reclass,” Hampton said. “But with that being said, I’m not reclassing. I’m staying in my own grade.

“But if that decision gets to that point, then I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s just about getting stronger and learning the game more from the coach I commit to. But, right now, I’m staying in 2027.”

What will be the biggest deciding factor in that ’27 vs. ’26 choice?

“I really just want a coach that just gets on me every single day, wants me to be a better person and a better player, on and off the court. I don’t want anybody to sugarcoat anything with me,” he continued. “Going there and winning a national championship, that’s the goal.”

Hampton said Kansas, Baylor, and USC are among the other schools pushing for him, but confirmed Kentucky, LSU, and SMU are the programs at the top of his list that check many of the boxes he’s looking for.

Kentucky: “(Mark Pope’s) pitch is that there’s a standard going to Kentucky, you will forever be a Wildcat. He told me when he came to my house that he wants the best for his players. They went far, the Sweet 16, in his earliest season. The last one, they didn’t really do good, but they came back. Coach Pope is a great person, a great guy, and Coach Mo Williams and the whole coaching staff. They’re definitely great people. The team that they have this year, I think they’ll be special, for sure. I’m definitely going to be watching.”

LSU: “He came from NC State, I went to my visit with him when he was at NC State. It was a great visit. Then he went to LSU. He’s back in his roots, you know what I’m saying? He started winning there and he had a lot of success there. Him coming back is really big for the program, really big for the school. HIt’s going to be a great fit there if I decide to go there because Coach Will Wade is a great person. I mean, he loves his guys, he loves you as a person. He will not sugarcoat you at all, but he says he wants the best for you. I like all the coaches over there, they’re all great people.”

SMU: “Same thing. I mean, all of them are just saying a lot of great things. I’ve been to SMU’s campus for a visit and it was a great experience. I’m just taking it all in.”

When will he make his final decision? Well, if it’s a reclass, that will obviously have to come before the college basketball season starts. Summer after Peach Jam wraps up in July is a safe bet there.

If not — and he stresses that it won’t be — expect his choice to come during his senior year of high school.

“Probably sometime in my senior season,” Hampton told KSR. “I don’t really have a certain date or a certain time period that I want to wind down my schools, but it’s gonna be that time soon, for sure.”