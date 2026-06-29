Ryan Hampton's workout highlights in Kentucky gear will leave you excited for the future

We’re all getting antsy for the upcoming 2026-27 Kentucky basketball season with the likes of Zoom Diallo, Alex Wilkins, Milan Momcilovic and Malachi Moreno leading the way, obviously, but don’t forget about what’s in store for 2027-28, as well.

Top-10 recruit Ryan Hampton is Mark Pope‘s highest-rated addition as a head coach, choosing the Wildcats over LSU, SMU and Kansas, among others, this summer. Since his pledge, he hasn’t been able to stop rocking the blue and white — exactly how it should be for a future Kentucky star.

His latest example? Hampton shared some workout footage on social media, where he is seen in a UK shirt and shorts, while his dad, Rod, is also repping his son’s future school on his hat.

The highlight montage includes some strength training, athletic dunks, jumpers and fadeaways alongside his brother, former NBA player RJ Hampton, and dad right in the mix.

“Know your why, you know? Why you’re doing it. Do it for your family,” Hampton says in the video. “My brother made it to the NBA and retired my family. God didn’t put you in this position for no reason, he blessed you with this ability. … Know your why, I think of that every rep because I know I don’t want no difficult moment for my family ever again.”

Hampton previously shared a photo gallery from the same workout — again, in Kentucky gear.

IG: ryhamp

Those photos were courtesy of Theo Visuals, posted on his Instagram page.

Hampton started the EYBL season with LivOn and averaged 23.3 points per contest before joining Nightrydas for the most recent session, averaging 21.0 points on 43/38/79 splits through four games with his new team. He’ll continue to prove himself in the final two sessions of the summer, including Peach Jam in July.

“Bona fide Top 10 guy across the board,” Rivals’ Jamie Shaw said of the future Cat. “And somebody who remains there because of the scoring upside that he has.”

Only 12 more months until he’s doing all of this wearing Kentucky across his chest for good. It can’t come soon enough.