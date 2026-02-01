Ryan Lemond lost his shirt in celebration at KSBar again

Ryan Lemond held a watch party at KSBar and Grille for the Kentucky-Arkansas game. It went about as you could imagine, ending in a celebration that rivaled Ryan’s iconic moment when Kentucky Football upset Florida on the weekend that KSBar opened in 2019.

The win over John Calipari and Arkansas didn’t carry quite the significance of that game, but Ryan still ended up shirtless on top of the bar, as only he can. Mario Maitland captured the moment for everyone at home, so they, too, could be part of Ryan’s happiness.

Nights like this one are why we fan.

Shirts off at KSBar with Ryan Lemond

KENTUCKY BEATS ARKANSAS ON THE ROAD!



What a celebration!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/t23ctLapOS — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) February 1, 2026

STILL CELEBRATING HERE!!



I cannot make this up 😭 pic.twitter.com/FZi8oBFAf5 — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) February 1, 2026

Ryan vs. Calipari

More from the celebration