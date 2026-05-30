Ryan Lemond Returned to KSR After Kicking Prostate Cancer's Ass

For at least one segment on Friday, Kentucky Sports Radio truly felt like Kentucky Sports Radio. That’s because Ryan Lemond had on a headset, saying things that made Matt Jones shake his head.

The long-time KSR co-host spent the last two weeks off the show, thanks to a medical issue. Today, he revealed what sent him to the sideline.

“I kicked the prostate cancer in the ass!”

Ryan underwent surgery to get it removed. In a hilarious twist of fate, his surgeon was actually a guy that Matt yelled at in a McDonald’s drive-thru a few weeks ago. After a four-day recovery in the hospital, complications forced him to go back to the hospital for another week. He was diagnosed with Ogilvie syndrome.

This is how Ryan Lemond described Ogilvie syndrome: “I don’t know who Ogilvie is. I’m going to kick his ass too.” Google says it’s a sudden, functional paralysis of the colon.

That wasn’t his best medical description of the day. He took a shot at Mario’s favorite player when detailing his battle with prostate cancer.

“There’s two kinds of prostate cancer, Bronny James and LeBron James. Most men have Bronny James. One in eight men have prostate cancer. Most of us know somebody who is going through it or has had it,” he said.

“Most have Bronny James, it just kind of sits there. It can be dangerous; you have to keep an eye on it. LeBron James is very aggressive. He comes into the game and you better look out. That’s the one I had. That’s why we had to have the surgery to get it out. I retired LeBron.”

Ryan has been out of the hospital for a week, and he’s spent plenty of time watching Family Feud and Cheers. He’s also received a ton of messages from KSR fans. The support has been overwhelming.

“It’s very touching. It’s very humbling. The Ladies of KSR sent me a bunch of get-well cards to the restaurant, everybody reaching out to you guys and checking in. It’s very humbling. It touches you that people care that much, and they don’t even know you that much. They just hear you talking on the radio. So, it’s tough, but hopefully it’ll maybe help other people down the road when they have prostate issues like this.”

Men, listen to Ryan’s words. Make sure you’re checked regularly for prostate cancer. Catch it before it becomes a serious problem. Fortunately, he caught it in time. He’ll back on the KSR airwaves before too long. Until then, he’s grateful for Big Blue Nation and what he learned throughout the experience.

“It was tough. I had a rough couple of weeks. I know everybody cares, all of my friends and you guys reaching out. It really makes a difference,” he said. “You see life a little differently.”

Listen to the entire conversation in the second hour of today’s KSR podcast.