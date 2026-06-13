Former Kentucky first baseman Ryan Nicholson is one promotion away from the big leagues

Ryan Nicholson hit a boatload of home runs in his only season at Kentucky. The slugger is now one step away from hitting dingers in the big leagues.

The Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier product got a big promotion earlier this week. Nicholson has been promoted to Triple-A where he will play for the Salt Lake Bees in the Los Angeles Angels organization.

The Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier product spent his first four seasons in college baseball at Cincinnati from 2020-23. Ryan Nicholson batted .291 with a .896 OPS over 166 career games at Cincinnati. The transfer had produced consecutive double-digit home run seasons before entering the transfer portal after the 2023 campaign. That would lead to a career year at Kentucky.

Nicholson slashed .306/.405/.689 across 245 plate appearances in his only season with the Bat Cats. The left-handed hitter would finish the season with 10 doubles, 23 home runs, and 63 RBI. Nicholson had multiple big moments including the game-tying ninth inning home run against NC State at the College World Series. This season at Kentucky would lead to Nicholson becoming a 10th round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Ryan Nicholson made a Double-A appearance in his first professional baseball season before returning to High-A ball. Nicholson seemed to make a jump in 2026 where he was slashing .283/.348/.482 with nine doubles and eight home runs across 189 plate appearances. That has led to an opportunity in Triple-A after the Angels called up multiple players on the Salt Lake roster to the big league club. Now the former Kentucky first baseman will get a major opportunity.

The 25-year-old who was a force for Kentucky’s lineup in 2024 is now just a big stretch away from potentially making his Major League Baseball debut.

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