Kentucky transfer Ryan Schwartz will play at Michigan in 2027

Transfer portal movement is a two-way street. Kentucky is finding starters in college baseball free agency but has also lost some key contributors. An outfielder with starting experience has found a new home. Ryan Schwartz is headed to the Big Ten.

The North Carolina native will spend his junior season with the Michigan Wolverines. Schwartz will have three years of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s new eligibility model.

Ryan Schwartz played in 23 games with 18 starting assignments as a true freshman for Kentucky in 2025. Schwartz slashed .317/.461/.500 with seven extra-base hit and 15 RBI across 76 plate appearances. Expectations were high for the returnee as sophomore. Schwartz was expected to be a full-time starter and key bat in the middle of Kentucky’s lineup. That never really occurred in 2026.

The second-year player appeared in 41 games where he slashed .243/.348/.400 with six doubles, four home runs, and 19 RBI in 2026. Schwartz also pitched in an SEC game and earned multiple starts at catcher as Owen Jenkins and Tagger Tyson each dealt with injuries. The former top-150 recruit was only used as a defensive replacement in the Morgantown regional. Schwartz’s last start occurred on April 26.

After receiving some portal interest from multiple power conference programs, Michigan emerged as a contender. That ended with a commitment to the Wolverines just over three weeks after Ryan Schwartz announced his intentions to enter the portal on June 3.

Kentucky baseball transfer tracker

Eleven Kentucky baseball players entered the transfer portal to a new home this offseason. This is where they have landed.