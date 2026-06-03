Kentucky OF Ryan Schwartz enters transfer portal

The 2026 college baseball season still has super regionals and the College World Series to get through, but roster-building for 2027 is already off and running. This offseason’s only transfer portal window opened on Monday. Kentucky’s first big subtraction has arrived.

Ryan Schwartz has gone two-and-done at Kentucky. The utility player who played catcher, corner outfield, and pitched in one game is on the move with two years of eligibility remaining.

I have entered the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining. Thank you to the University of Kentucky for the last 2 years💙



C/OF/1B/RHP



#1 NCAA in game C velo 86.5

Career .269 5 HR 10 2B 2 3B pic.twitter.com/ylabsJEa5Z — Ryan Schwartz (@RyanSchwartz25) June 3, 2026

The Indian Trail (N.C.) High product played in 23 games with 18 starting assignments as a true freshman for Kentucky in 2025. Schwartz slashed .317/.461/.500 with seven extra-base hit and 15 RBI across 76 plate appearances. Expectations were high for the returnee as sophomore. Schwartz was expected to be a full-time starter and key bat in the middle of Kentucky’s lineup. That never really occurred in 2026.

The sophomore appeared in 41 games where he slashed .243/.348/.400 with six doubles, four home runs, and 19 RBI. Schwartz also pitched in an SEC game and earned multiple starts at catcher as Owen Jenkins and Tagger Tyson both dealt with injuries. The former top-150 recruit was only used as a defensive replacement in the Morgantown regional. Schwartz’s last start occurred on April 26.

Kentucky is losing a player with multiple years of eligibility who owns some positional flex. Braxton Van Cleave became Kentucky’s starting right fielder during the last month of the season and likely secured a permanent spot there after a strong run at the plate against SEC competition and in the NCAA Tournament.

The offseason is off and running.

Kentucky baseball transfer tracker

So far, we know of four Kentucky baseball players who will be looking for a new home this offseason. The portal window officially closes June 30.