Kentucky OF Ryan Schwartz enters transfer portal
The 2026 college baseball season still has super regionals and the College World Series to get through, but roster-building for 2027 is already off and running. This offseason’s only transfer portal window opened on Monday. Kentucky’s first big subtraction has arrived.
Ryan Schwartz has gone two-and-done at Kentucky. The utility player who played catcher, corner outfield, and pitched in one game is on the move with two years of eligibility remaining.
The Indian Trail (N.C.) High product played in 23 games with 18 starting assignments as a true freshman for Kentucky in 2025. Schwartz slashed .317/.461/.500 with seven extra-base hit and 15 RBI across 76 plate appearances. Expectations were high for the returnee as sophomore. Schwartz was expected to be a full-time starter and key bat in the middle of Kentucky’s lineup. That never really occurred in 2026.
The sophomore appeared in 41 games where he slashed .243/.348/.400 with six doubles, four home runs, and 19 RBI. Schwartz also pitched in an SEC game and earned multiple starts at catcher as Owen Jenkins and Tagger Tyson both dealt with injuries. The former top-150 recruit was only used as a defensive replacement in the Morgantown regional. Schwartz’s last start occurred on April 26.
- 1Trending
MOMCILOVIC IS A CAT
LETS GOOOOOOO
- 2New
Momcilovic's film
Zoom Action breaks it down
- 3Hot
National Media reaction
to Momcilovic to UK
- 4
Fun Facts
about Milan Momcilovic
- 5
A Rapid Reaction Celebration
Because Milan is a Cat!
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Kentucky is losing a player with multiple years of eligibility who owns some positional flex. Braxton Van Cleave became Kentucky’s starting right fielder during the last month of the season and likely secured a permanent spot there after a strong run at the plate against SEC competition and in the NCAA Tournament.
The offseason is off and running.
Kentucky baseball transfer tracker
So far, we know of four Kentucky baseball players who will be looking for a new home this offseason. The portal window officially closes June 30.
- OF Ryan Schwartz (So.)
- RHP Lucas Hail (Fr.)
- INF Michael Gardner (Fr.)
- INF Maxime Boies (Fr.)
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard