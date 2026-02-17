Sacramento State is Ponying Up to Play MAC Football

You may love watching blocked punts and pick sixes on Tuesdays in November, but would you be willing to spend millions of dollars for MACtion? Sacramento State is paying top dollar to jump into the FBS ranks and play MAC football.

The Hornets are replacing Northern Illinois, which is departing for the Mountain West, as a football-only member in 2026. Of the 13 teams playing in the MAC this fall, only Ball State, Buffalo, and now Sacramento State are located outside of Ohio or Michigan (and Muncie, Indiana is a stone’s throw from the Buckeye State). So why does Sacramento State want to go all the way to the Midwest to play football?

“It is putting the university on the map,” school President Robert Wood told Ross Dellenger on Monday.

It costs a lot of money to get on the map. Sacramento State is paying an $18 million entry fee to join the MAC for five years, and the school will receive zero in revenue distribution from the conference during that time. They also have to pay the NCAA $5 million to join the FBS.

It’s not unprecedented for schools to pay to climb the conference realignment ladder. SMU is not accepting any TV revenue money from the ACC over its first nine years in the league. Cal and Stanford are taking a smaller cut to be in that league. Northern Illinois spent $2 million to join the Mountain West, while North Dakota State is joining that league for a $12.5 million price tag.

What makes this situation so unique is the lengths Sacramento State is willing to go to get FBS football. They’re also covering travel expenses for MAC schools to travel to California, which will cost at least a half-million a season. During a time when schools are penny-pinching to meet financial needs in the rev-share era, how does Sacramento State justify this spending? They estimate it will generate an economic impact of $250 million annually.

1. Entrance fee paid by game guarantees, and other football revenue. Football is paying for football. No student fees and no general fund.

2. An estimated economic impact of 975M and national broadcast value of 675M over the next five years.

3.… pic.twitter.com/2clo5OIFu8 — Dr. Luke Wood (@DrLukeWood) February 16, 2026

Sacramento State is making history by becoming the first West Coast FCS program to make the jump to the FBS since Fresno State and San Diego State in 1969. It’s a bold move during a turbulent time in college athletics. Will the bet pay off? You can bet that I’ll be betting against the California kids when they’re playing in snowy Bowling Green in November.

