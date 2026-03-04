'Saddened and happy at the same time.' Kenny Brooks reacts to the Mitch Barnhart news

The news heard ’round Big Blue Nation this week is that after 24 years as athletic director at the University of Kentucky, Mitch Barnhart will be stepping down from his role in June to begin a new chapter as the school’s first Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative.

Barnhart, of course, played a key role in Kentucky hiring Kenny Brooks in March 2024, and following Wednesday’s 94-64 win over Arkansas, KSR caught up with Brooks to get his thoughts on the Barnhart news.

“Obviously, a lot of emotions there,” Brooks said. “There’s shock — I won’t go as far to say devastation because I know we’ll be in good hands — but not surprised. There’s so much that goes on in athletics and people have personal lives, so you’re never surprised by anything, but very saddened and happy at the same time.”

Brooks has said from time to time that he was not looking to leave Virginia Tech when he did, but a call from Barnhart gave Brooks an opportunity that he couldn’t pass up.

“Mitch was a huge reason why I came here,” Brooks said to KSR. “I could have stayed where I was, but obviously, an opportunity to work with somebody who is well-connected in this business and athletics, I felt like that he could help me take my career to a different level, different trajectory, and it was as advertised.”

Barnhart is the longest-serving athletic director among Power 4 schools, and his seniority is well-respected not just in Lexington, but across the country. Because of that, Brooks has seen some of the benefits of working under Barnhart.

“I’ve learned so much about the landscape of college athletics in general — hell, I’ve been on Capitol Hill,” Brooks added. “I’ve met senators because he’s that connected so that he can help the game grow. I know there’s a lot that goes out there, but you can’t really comment on the man unless you know the man, and a lot of people will look at his resume and whether they like it or not, but when you are actually with the man and actually understand who he is, what he’s done and how he’s done it, you have the ultimate respect for him.”

“In a very short amount of time, he’s been as influential an AD as I’ve had,” Brooks added. “I’m glad to say I got the opportunity to work for Mitch Barnhart because he’s done so much. Before anybody wants to say anything, you have to know the man, and if you know the man, you know how great he was — not just for the University of Kentucky but college athletics in general.”