Saint Joseph's center fielder Alex Kelsey commits to Kentucky

The 2026 College World Series is off and running in Omaha, but roster-building for 2027 is already off and running. This offseason’s only transfer portal window opened two weeks ago. Kentucky might have just landed the program’s next starting centerfielder.

Saint Joseph’s transfer Alex Kelsey picked Kentucky over Clemson after visiting both programs in recent days. The first-team all-conference selection in the A-10 will continue his college baseball career at UK.

The Reading (Pa.) Exeter product will be a junior in 2027 with two years of eligibility remaining. Kelsey was a full-time starter for the Hawks as a true freshman in 2025 when he slashed .320/.458/.452 with 11 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 33 RBI, and 15 stolen bases over 253 plate appearances. Those numbers all improved as sophomore with the left-handed hitter slashing .373/.489/.507. Kelsey finished the year with 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 35 RBI, and 22 stolen bases. The transfer owns 33 career HBPs with a 12.9% career K rate with a 19.6% free pass rate. The outfielder gets on base, will take free passes, and has speed.

Kentucky center fielder Jayce Tharnish has a draft decision to make. The Pennsylvania native and former A-10 transfer could go one-and-done Kentucky. Alex Kelsey could replace Tharnish in Lexington as another A-10 transfer from Pennsylvania.

Kentucky baseball transfer commits