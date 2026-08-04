Sam Greene is on track to play for Kentucky in 2026 after November ACL injury

Sam Greene was one of the first transfer additions for Kentucky following the 2024 season. The former USC outside linebacker became a starter in Lexington in year one and appeared to hit another gear in October. Then an injury happened but that injury might not keep him off the field in 2026.

The former top-500 recruit finished his first season in Lexington with 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 18 pressures over 338 snaps. His pass rush win in the fourth quarter on the Plains secured a big road win against Auburn. However, an ACL surgery was suffered the next week at home against Florida. Despite a typical 12-month recovery, Greene might be able to come back sooner than expected.

“Sam Greene to me is looking great. Expecting him to be a factor for us on defense this year,” Stein said in his opening statement.

The class of 2023 recruit was praised throughout spring practice for being locked in throughout the transition and emerging as a leader on the defense. Greene brings a physicality and a toughness to the field. This is a legitimate edge setter in the run game who can provide value at a premium position. Kentucky addressed depth at outside linebacker by adding Antonio O’Berry (Gardner-Webb) and Tyler Thomas (South Alabama) in the portal but Greene can help elevate this group.

Kentucky will be playing a different style of defensive football in 2026. That means less off coverage, more exotic pressures, and a bigger emphasis on turning up the heat on third down. That style will require a front that can win the line of scrimmage, fit the run, and then create pressure when it’s time to pass rush. Greene is one of this teams best run defenders and gives the front some needed size and experience. He’s been inactive but the rehab process has gone well. It sounds like he will play snaps for UK at some point this season. That will help the defense in this transition year.

“I think Sam’s right where we want him to be,” Kentucky defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said.

Luckett’s Scouting Notebook: Sam Greene

Sam Greene was a key transfer portal addition after the 2023 season. The DMV native took a redshirt in year one at USC before emerging as a quality player in 2024 who earned snaps at the end of the season in Big Ten play. This was my scouting write-up of the transfer when he left Los Angeles for Lexington.

A 3-4 outside linebacker with three years of eligibility remaining. Greene recorded 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack in 205 defensive snaps as a redshirt freshman at USC. Undersized outside linebacker who shows the ability to get under the pads of tackles in pass rush reps. Plays with good physicality in his rush but needs to develop a primary move outside of a power bull rush to produce more consistent wins. Owns the base to be a sturdy run defender who can set hard edges. Projects to play the Jack linebacker position in Kentucky’s 3-4 scheme. There are some length concerns but the blend of power and high effort level on tape gives the front seven defender a high floor.

Luckett’s Scouting Notebook: What Kentucky added to roster via the transfer portal ahead of 2024 season