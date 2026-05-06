Sam Greene Poised to be Unexpected Playmaker for the Kentucky Defense

When Will Stein built his first Kentucky roster, Big Blue Nation’s attention was immediately drawn to the numerous new additions. As the pieces fell into place, excitement shifted to how returners could be more effective in the new system. Willie Rodriguez drew plenty of attention on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage. The defense also had plenty of talent returning in the trenches, headlined by Tavion Gadson and Mi’Quise-Humphrey Grace. There was one player we all overlooked.

Sam Greene started in nine games in 2025 as the Cats’ Jack linebacker. The USC transfer really turned it on at the end of the season.

He was named a team captain ahead of the Auburn game and played like one. Greene tallied a career-high seven tackles, including two for loss. In the final seconds, Greene sacked Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels, effectively ending the game.

Greene appeared poised to build on that momentum, but a week later against Florida, he suffered a knee injury. It required surgery and ended his season.

It’s easy to understand why some Kentucky football fans may have overlooked what Greene could do for the Kentucky defense in 2026. After all, he suffered a knee injury in November. Would he even be able to return in time for the season opener? Even though he’s not yet 100%, he’s already making a difference for the Kentucky defense.

Greene was Instantly a Leader

The new Kentucky coaching staff spent the spring teaching the players a new language to accompany a new scheme. There is a steep learning curve, one that requires complete buy-in. Greene helped lead the charge.

“I’ll be really excited to get Sam back. I think Sam’s just a tremendous kid and a really good player,” defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said during spring practice. “I don’t ever remember coming into a situation like this with a kid that I didn’t really know as a leader is going such a good job, even though he can’t really practice right now.”

Even though he could not participate in every aspect of practice, he found other ways to contribute. With more live snaps than any outside linebacker on the roster, he served as an extra set of eyes and ears for Tony Washington Jr.

“He’s had a great deal of impact on our room,” said Washington. “That was one of the first things I talked to him about when I got here. You’ve got to be involved. He’s on the field, he’s around, pretty much out there. Obviously, we want to be smart about his timeline and what needs to happen, but just from a cerebral standpoint, being out there. He has the most amount of snaps in the room. Understanding blocking schemes, different route concepts we’ll be getting as a defense, how we have to affect the quarterback, I think those things he’s able to explain in a different level of detail as a current player on the field, versus a coach.”

Kentucky has a talented, albeit young, group of pass-rushers. Sometimes it’s better for a Lorenzo Cowan or a CJ Works to receive feedback from a peer, rather than a coach. Greene is providing that perspective as the leader of this group.

Expect More Aggressive Edges

Greene has all of the intangibles to excel for Bateman’s defense. Now, he has a scheme that is unleashing his pass-rushing tools. That scheme helped sell Washington on Kentucky when he was mulling over his future.

“Knowing that the position I’m coaching would be able to play a little bit more aggressively. I’ve been in some defenses where it’s a little bit more structured in a sense of these guys have to do this. I think how we allow them to utilize their strengths on the field is a plus for me,” said the outside linebackers coach.

Bateman’s defense has more complexities than his predecessor’s. The goal is to create more havoc. Sam Greene was hitting his stride when he was sidelined by an injury. He’s doing all of the right things this offseason to set the table for an exceptional fourth season of college football.