Sam Leavitt's long transfer portal recruitment ends with LSU commitment

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett17 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt was the ultimate big fish in this year’s transfer portal. Kentucky made a strong push early for the star quarterback. That changed when Leavitt locked in a visit to LSU and the Cats pivoted directly to Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey. However, the Tigers didn’t close the deal because modern college football happened.

During his visit to LSU, news broke that Washington quarterback Demond Williams was entering the portal and that LSU was considered a major contender to land the Big Ten transfer. That ultimately led to Sam Leavitt’s camp scheduling a visit with Tennessee while a potential trip to Miami was on the table. However, Williams returned to Washington shortly after that big news dropped and Lane Kiffin flew to Knoxville to re-recruit Leavitt.

The Bayou Bengals ultimately got this important transfer portal target across the finish line on Monday after a very long pursuit. Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. have their new starting quarterback.

Sam Leavitt has star potential for the Tigers in 2026. The former Michigan State transfer started 20 games for the Sun Devils over the last two seasons and left Kenny Dillingham‘s program with 4,513 passing yards, 900 non-sack rushing yards, and 44 total touchdowns. Durability is a question mark as Leavitt recovers from a foot injury but this is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback when on the field.

Kentucky is rolling with Minchey but Will Stein‘s program will face top target Sam Leavitt when LSU rolls into Kroger Field on Oct. 10. The longest recruitment in the portal is officially over.

Kentucky transfer commits

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
CJ Baxter Jr.RB (6-1, 227)Orlando (Fla.) EdgewaterTexasRedshirt Junior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Ja’Kayden FergusonWR (6-2, 187)Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood MarshallArkansasSophomore
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardT (6-6, 330)Monroe (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeSenior
Mark Manfred IIICB (6-1, 175)Marietta (Ga.) SprayberryMissouriRedshirt Freshman
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
JacQai LongQB (6-2, 205)Hurricane (W. Va.) HighMarshallRedshirt Sophomore
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Spencer RadnotiLS (6-3, 230)Canton (Ga.) CherokeeGeorgia StateRedshirt Sophomore
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Mark RobinsonT (6-5, 320)Longwood (Fla.) LymanUTEPJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tucker (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemaniDL (6-2, 300)Davenport (Iowa) HighSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

