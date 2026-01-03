Sam Leavitt Met with Kentucky Head Coach Will Stein and Watched Film Until Midnight

Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt visited Kentucky on Friday night to meet with head coach Will Stein, sources tell KSR. That meeting was a long one.

Sources tell KSR that Stein and Leavitt sat and watched film until midnight. The two wanted to meet before Stein flew back to Oregon in the morning.

KSR first reported there was smoke between Kentucky and Leavitt on Thursday evening. Since then, the talk has grown louder. On3’s Pete Nakos reported Friday that the Wildcats are serious suitors for the star quarterback, joining the likes of Oregon, Miami, LSU, and Texas Tech in the race. He entered the portal with a do-not-contact tag.

Leavitt was among more than 10 players to visit Kentucky on Saturday. KSR has the full list of visitors from Friday:

–Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195

–Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240

–Delvin Morris, Interior Offensive Lineman, Akron, 6-4, 290

–Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 300

–Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280

–CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 216

–DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11, 188

–Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210

–Hunter Osborne, Defensive Lineman, Virginia, 6-4, 255

–Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico State, 6-1, 230

Sam Leavitt Comes from Arizona State

Sam Leavitt helped lead Arizona State to the 2024 College Football Playoff, where the Sun Devils lost to Texas in a double-overtime thriller. In his first season in Tempe after transferring in from Michigan State, the former four-star recruit threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Leavitt appeared in seven games during the 2025 season before a lingering foot injury prompted him to have season-ending surgery on October 31. He completed 145-239 passes (60.7%) for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions, along with 73 carries for 306 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Leavitt announced he will enter the transfer portal in mid-December. The redshirt sophomore will have two years of eligibility remaining.