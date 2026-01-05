Sam Leavitt to Visit LSU after Skipping Texas Tech Visit

Newton’s third law of motion tells us that for every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction. That middle school physics lesson also applies to the transfer portal. One action just knocked over a few dominoes in the Sam Leavitt sweepstakes.

Leavitt is the top-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal. He arrived on Kentucky’s campus on opening day and spent most of the night watching film with Will Stein. As day two neared an end, we learned that Leavitt planned to go sightseeing in Lubbock. Fortunately for Kentucky fans, that plan never came to fruition.

However, there’s more to the story.

The plan for Leavitt to visit Texas Tech appeared to be called off thanks to a change of heart by Brendan Sorsby. The former Cincinnati passer was the Red Raiders’ No. 1 option at quarterback. He visited Texas Tech on Friday, then made a trip to Baton Rouge. After visiting LSU, picks are pouring in for Sorsby to transfer to Texas Tech.

LSU appears to be missing out on Sorsby. That doesn’t mean they’re not going to pursue any other players.

Shortly after Nakos and Wiltfong predicted Sorsby to Texas Tech, the On3 Insiders shared that LSU will host Sam Leavitt for a visit on Tuesday.

For a time, many believed that Lane Kiffin would bring Trinidad Chambliss with him to LSU once Ole Miss wrapped up its season. The issue is that Chambliss needs a waiver to have another year of eligibility approved. Today, CBS Sports reporters shared that there is pessimism that the waiver will be approved. With hopes dimming of Chambliss in the bayou, Kiffin is now turning his attention to Sam Leavitt.

Like Texas Tech, the folks in Louisiana have deep pockets and a coach who is considered one of the top play-callers in the sport. Will Stein made an impressive move early in the transfer portal. Can he withstand a late push from the proclaimed Portal King? Big Blue Nation must continue to play the waiting game in this high-stakes transfer portal recruiting war.