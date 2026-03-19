Santa Clara's Herb Sendek Doesn't Place Tampering Blame on the NCAA: 'It Is the Way It Is'

Santa Clara is set to face Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, but transfer portal talks are already rumbling. Despite the transfer portal not opening until April 7,

Santa Clara head coach Herb Sendek talked about tampering during his media availability on Thursday. Ahead of his matchup with Kentucky, he addressed the nature of the sport.

“Yeah, I mean, it is our reality now. And schools don’t necessarily wait until the offseason,” Sendek said. “It could be after the first game of the year, you know, it starts. I just think it is until we get different regulations, our reality, and you just got to navigate it and deal with it.”

Despite this, this isn’t anything unexpected for Sendek. It’s where things are in 2026.

“It is not a surprise,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anything in particular that the NCAA can do to prevent it. Through no fault of theirs, it is the way it is.”

His comments are especially notable given that Santa Clara freshman forward Allen Graves is a player who would likely see big interest this offseason were he to enter the portal. Graves, the 2025-26 WCC Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year, is drawing NBA buzz ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

The NCAA Division I Cabinet approved a new transfer portal window for men’s and women’s basketball this January. The new transfer portal period for men’s basketball will run from April 7 to April 21. This means that players won’t officially enter the transfer portal until after the NCAA National Title game on April 6.

This is a change from 2025, when the portal ran from March 24 to April 22. Under those rules, the portal opened shortly after the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Additionally, when a coaching change occurs, a 15-day window will open five days after a new coach is hired or publicly announced, the NCAA said. If a coach is not announced within 30 days of the current coach’s departure, and if the 31st day is after the national championship game, a 15-day window will then open. That additional window is only available after the portal window opens through Jan. 2.

