Santa Clara's Herb Sendek has Experience with Kentucky and Mark Pope

Kentucky is playing a West Coast Conference team for the first time in the NCAA Tournament, but don’t be mistaken. Santa Clara head coach Herb Sendek has coached for the Wildcats and against the Kentucky head coach.

Like Mark Pope, Sendek is a part of the Rick Pitino coaching tree. He was a part of Pitino’s first coaching staff at Kentucky and was on the sideline in New Orleans for the 1993 Final Four.

“I’m familiar with Big Blue. I spent four years of my career on the bench at Kentucky. Very aware that they have a very talent-rich team, they have an outstanding coach, and we’re excited for the opportunity to go play,” Sendek said after seeing the NCAA Tournament draw on Sunday. “Obviously, not playing until Friday gives us an opportunity to dive in and do the very best we can with our preparation.”

Following his time in Lexington, Sendek took the head coaching gig at Miami (Oh.), where he reached the second round of the 1995 NCAA Tournament, thanks to an upset of Arizona in the opening round. He parlayed that success to become the NC State head coach. The Wolfpack rattled off a school-record five straight NCAA Tournament bids, and advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2005, a first for the program since Jim Valvano was in charge back in 1989.

NC State boosters wanted more, leading Sendek to seek greener grass on the West Coast. His best years at Arizona State were with a guy named James Harden leading the team. Finding success elsewhere was difficult, leading Sendek to Santa Clara in 2016. In his tenth season, he finally punched an NCAA Tournament ticket with the Broncos, in large part thanks to a win over Saint Mary’s in the WCC Tournament Semifinals.

Even though Santa Clara has only played Kentucky once, Sendek has gone toe-to-toe with Mark Pope on numerous occasions in West Coast Conference play. During Pope’s first season at BYU, his team handed Santa Clara a 10-point loss. Sendek won the next three meetings against BYU, including a one-point win at the buzzer.

The last three times a Herb Sendek coached team has faced a Mark Pope coached team….



Time for a battle in St. Louis between Santa Clara and Kentucky 🔥 pic.twitter.com/a9mrPd9O91 — Thomas Dunn (@Thomasdunn24) March 15, 2026

Santa Clara is in unfamiliar territory, playing in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 30 years, when Steve Nash was the Broncos’ point guard. But Sendek knows his foe well. Will it be enough to secure a coveted NCAA Tournament win? We’ll find out Friday afternoon in St. Louis.