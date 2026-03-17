Herb Sendek Says Santa Clara Will Have to Be 'Solid in Every Facet of the Game' to Beat Kentucky

Santa Clara will look to pull off a first-round upset when the Broncos face No. 7 seed Kentucky on Friday. Ahead of the matchup, Santa Clara head coach Herb Sendek sat down with KSR on Here Comes the Boom to preview the game.

“We’re going to have to play a great game. We’re going to have to be solid in every facet of the game to be competitive and have a chance against Kentucky,” Sendek said. “They’re really, really good. We’re going to focus on our preparation, and come in to play the best we can.”

Sendek is ready for a loud crowd in St. Louis full of Kentucky fans. As a former UK assistant himself, he knows the crowds Big Blue Nation draws.

“I know Big Blue will probably have quite the crowd there in St. Louis,” Sendek said. “Take it easy on us a little bit. Don’t cheer too loud against the Broncos.”

Preparing for the NCAA Tournament

Santa Clara made the tournament as an at-large bid after a 26-8 season, finishing third in the WCC. The Broncos fell to Gonzaga 79-68 in the WCC Conference Tournament Final.

“First off, we were really excited to see our name go up on CBS on Selection Sunday,” Sendek said. “It’s one of the great moments in sports in our country. Anytime you can see your school appear in a bracket, it’s a moment filled with a great deal of joy.”

Sendek’s team is led by three players who average double-figure points. Christian Hammond leads the team with 15.8 points per game, while Elijah Mahi (13.9 PPG) and Allen Graves (11.6 PPG) each also hit the 10-plus point mark.

“We have really good people on our squad. We have a tremendous character quotient. Guys, organically, have become very close,” Sendek said. “They’re good friends, as well as teammates. As a result, they have had tremendous attitudes throughout the season, and really worked at their craft, and as a result have gotten better as we’ve progressed through the season.”

Graves, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward, is drawing some NBA Draft buzz after a stellar freshman season. He won both WCC Newcomer of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year awards.

“Allen just gives great effort. The consummate teammate. [He’s] continued to improve throughout the season,” Sendek said. “[He’s] obviously having a tremendous year for us.”

As for Mahi, he was a First Team All-WCC selection this year. He averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

“Elijah has continued to get better. He joined us last year,” Sendek said. “If you look back over the course of time, he’s really improved. I think he’s a lot more comfortable. He’s elevated his level of play. Obviously, he’s an integral part of our team and what we do.”

Coaching Under Rick Pitino

Herb Sendek was an assistant at Kentucky under head coach Rick Pitino from 1989 to 1993. Before that, he was an assistant on Pitino’s staff at Providence. During that time, he learned a lot.

“I like to think I learned a great deal from Coach [Rick] Pitino,” Sendek said. “I still stand in awe of him as a coach and what he’s able to accomplish.”

However, the game has evolved tremendously since his time coaching with Pitino. In that time, he’s evolved his team’s strategy on both sides of the ball.

“Offenses play much different than we played when we were together, which is one of the exciting things about sports. There are brilliant people around the world who keep coming up with innovative ways to play. Then, we’re all copycats,” Sendek said. “Everybody then steals and borrows from each other. The game evolves and changes. The rules accompany those changing strategies sometimes. I think I learned a lot from Coach. How can you not, being in his presence every day, if you were paying attention? But at the same time, the game has evolved, and continues to do so.”

Recruiting Mark Pope

Mark Pope said on his radio show with Tom Leach on Monday that Herb Sendek was the first Kentucky assistant to reach out to him when UK started to recruit him in high school. Unfortunately for Sendek at the time, Pope ended up choosing Washington.

“We started recruiting Coach Pope when he was in high school,” Sendek said. “Obviously, we didn’t get him. He decided to stay home and went to the University of Washington.”

It wasn’t until a couple of years later that Pope decided to make the move to Kentucky. By that time, Sendek was coaching at Miami of Ohio.

“I never got to coach him or recruit him the second time around,” Sendek said. “It was just when he was in high school.”

Despite never coaching him, Sendek still has high praise for what Pope has done at Kentucky. He is impressed with the roster Pope has built.

“As always, the Wildcats are talent-rich. I don’t think that’s a secret. They have great length, great size, and a lot of versatility on their team,” Sendek said. “They really have an outstanding assembly of players. Coach Pope does a great job. I had a chance to coach against him, obviously, when he was in our league at BYU.”

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