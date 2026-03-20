Santa Clara's Herb Sendek Says He 'Unequivocally Called a Timeout' on the Final Possesion of Regulation

It took a miraculous shot from Kentucky guard Otega Oweh to keep the Cats alive on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Herb Sendek’s Santa Clara Broncos.

After Oweh made a layup to tie the game at 70 with nine seconds remaining, Allen Graves hit a three-pointer to give Santa Clara a 73-70 lead with two seconds left. That’s when the controversy comes in.

Shortly after Graves made his shot, Santa Clara head coach Herb Sendek attempted to call a timeout. With the referees facing away from Sendek, that timeout wasn’t granted. Oweh wound up taking the ball up the court and hitting a miraculous three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Once overtime hit, it was all Kentucky. The Cats outscored Santa Clara 16-11 in the OT period to come away with an 89-84 victory.

Did Herb Sendek Call a Timeout?

The question remains: Did Herb Sendek call a timeout in time that the referees missed? If you ask Sendek, the answer is yes.

Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek was calling timeout after the 3, but the ref wasn't looking. Kentucky then tied the game. pic.twitter.com/5e1cE2MDTz — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 20, 2026

“Yeah. Well, I unequivocally called timeout,” Sendek said. “But they didn’t grant it.”

Sendek said that the video evidence would clear that up. He didn’t go into a lot of detail, but addressed it.

“I mean, I think the video evidence is clear. And anybody is able to pull it up,” Sendek said. “So, you know, which, you know, is a likely response after Allen hits the three that the coach would be calling timeout to set the defense, which I tried to do, and I was successful in doing, other than it wasn’t acknowledged or recognized. And so that’s what happened.”

Watching the video evidence, Sendek was clearly trying to call a timeout. However, the ball was already in Kentucky’s possession by the time the officials saw him. Did he get the timeout off in time? You decide for yourself.