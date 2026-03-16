Santa Clara over Kentucky is a very trendy upset pick

Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament run starts in St. Louis on Friday vs. No. 10 seed Santa Clara; most national media members think that’s where it will end, as well.

Santa Clara over Kentucky is probably the trendiest upset pick among the experts this morning. The Cats’ struggles this season make them an easy target. Still, the Broncos are an intriguing foe, ranking high in turnovers forced (No. 22), offensive rebounding (No. 19), and offensive efficiency (No. 23). Santa Clara has made 10 or more threes in 21 games this season. That sounds like a lot of the teams that have beaten Kentucky. Add in the NIL disparity (reportedly $22 million vs. $2.8 million) between the two programs, and the storyline is already writing itself for many.

Let’s start with The Athletic, where CJ Moore has Santa Clara over Kentucky in his bracket, as does Lindsay Schnell, saying it was the “easiest game to pick” in the field.

Best chance at an upset: Tenth-seeded Santa Clara over seventh-seeded Kentucky And it’s not close. Playing in their first NCAA Tournament in 30 years, the Broncos will be a popular upset pick, and rightfully so. They’re fun, fearless and love to hit the offensive glass, grabbing 13 offensive boards per game. This was the easiest game to pick in my entire bracket. The Athletic

John Fanta, one of the most beloved college basketball broadcasters, is testing the BBN by picking the Broncos.

“It’s not Santa Claus, it’s Santa Clara. I like Herb Sendek’s team. They’re a Top 25 offensive team in the country. I think Santa Clara knocks off Kentucky on Friday afternoon.”

"I think Santa Clara knocks off Kentucky on Friday afternoon…" – @John_Fanta pic.twitter.com/DakGtQ1Qm0 — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) March 16, 2026

The entire CBS Sports Network crew picked the Broncos over the Cats, even though their analytics model has Kentucky winning. They brought up the difference in NIL budgets, too. Get ready to hear that a lot this week.

Who will win the Santa Clara-Kentucky matchup in the Round of 64?



The @CBSSportsNet crew makes their picks pic.twitter.com/60IwkjFNWo — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 16, 2026

Matt Norlander ranked Kentucky ahead of Santa Clara in his 1-68 rankings for CBS Sports, but picked the Broncos on CBS Sports HQ’s studio show last night, along with Avery Johnson. At CBSSports.com, Isaac Trotter agrees, picking Kentucky to lose to either Santa Clara or Iowa State as his “team that will make a far-too-early exit.”

I’d be stunning if Kentucky advanced to the second weekend. The Wildcats have a tough first-round tilt against No. 10 seed Santa Clara. The Broncos go nine deep and have legit dudes at every level of the floor. If Kentucky sneaks past that one, No. 2 seed Iowa State will await. Kentucky’s bully-ball approach will not work against T.J. Otzelberger’s outfit, and the Wildcats’ lack of a true point guard could be exacerbated by Iowa State’s swarming defense, which will put two to the ball at will. Also, when is the last time that Kentucky played 80 good minutes of basketball in a row? Even during an 8-1 surge in SEC play, Kentucky was frequently digging itself out of holes. Kentucky has to play its best basketball of the season to earn a Sweet 16 bid, but this draw is no slouch. CBS Sports

Over at ESPN, both Jeff Borzello and Jay Bilas have Kentucky beating Santa Clara but losing to No. 2 seed Iowa State in the second round; however, Bilas didn’t rule out a first-round upset.

No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 10 Santa Clara Broncos Kentucky is banged up and inconsistent, and Santa Clara is big, skilled and has positional size at almost every position. To be clear: Kentucky could very well get upset here. I’m picking the Wildcats, though, assuming Otega Oweh has another big game. Winner: Kentucky No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 7 Kentucky Kentucky is wounded and a bit worn down. Iowa State has Joshua Jefferson, one of the most versatile and talented point forwards in the game — who happens to be averaging career highs in points (16.9), rebounds (7.6) and assists (4.9) as a sophomore. Advance Iowa State. Winner: Iowa State Jay Bilas, ESPN

Even some of the computer models are casting doubt on the Cats, with BartTorvik calling for an 81-80 Santa Clara upset, giving the Broncos a 51% chance of victory. KenPom likes Kentucky 81-79, giving the Cats a 45% chance of winning. EvanMiya‘s March Madness odds give Kentucky a 61.7% chance of making the 2nd round, but just a 13.6% chance of advancing to the Sweet 16 and a 5% chance of getting to the Elite Eight. You can run bracket simulations on EvanMiya, too. Brandon Ramsey ran it ten times, and Kentucky went 6-4 vs. Santa Clara — and made it to the Sweet 16 twice.

Do you put your faith in Vegas? Kentucky is a 3.5-point favorite on BetMGM. So far, 71% of the spread bets are on the Broncos, and 68% of the money line bets are on the Cats. Fingers crossed.