Santa Clara star Allen Graves enters the transfer portal

A familiar name has entered the transfer portal, one that might live in UK infamy if not for a miracle shot by Otega Oweh.

Santa Clara forward Allen Graves is going portaling. The 6’9″ redshirt freshman is also testing the NBA Draft waters, and is currently projected to be a first-round pick. Should he decide to stay in college, Kentucky is expected to be among the suitors. The deadline for early entrants to withdraw from the NBA Draft and maintain their eligibility is May 27.

Graves battled foul trouble vs. Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but still finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, hitting the shot to put Santa Clara up three with seconds to go in regulation. Of course, Oweh responded with a three-pointer of his own to force overtime. Kentucky went on to win 89-84.

It would be a wild turn of events for Kentucky to bring in the player who nearly sent the Cats home in the first round, but it wouldn’t be entirely unexpected. There was talk throughout the tournament that Graves would declare for the draft and enter the portal. With three years of eligibility remaining, he will be a hot commodity. Graves came off the bench this season to average 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.8 assists for the Broncos, winning West Coast Freshman of the Year. He totaled 38 three-pointers at a 41.3% clip.

According to Jacob Polacheck, Kentucky is interested in Graves, but LSU has the highest NIL offer right now, Will Wade eager to bring the Ponchatoula, Louisiana native home. Another blueblood is also in pursuit. For more intel, head on over to KSR+.

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

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