Santa Clara's Jake Ensminger lists Jack Gohlke among his favorite March Madness players

Shots have been fired from media day in St. Louis. KSR was on the scene for interviews in the Santa Clara locker room before the Broncos’ open practice at the Enterprise Center. In those discussions, cameras caught Santa Clara’s starting forward, Jake Ensminger, bringing up one of Kentucky’s worst NCAA Tournament memories.

The shade occurred when KSR asked Ensminger to name his favorite players in March Madness history. First, he listed his dad and uncle, who both played in the NCAA Tournament, then said Jack Gohlke.

“He just went off,” explained Ensminger, who likely knew his audience when he named He Who Must Not Be Named to Big Blue Nation.

Santa Clara’s Jake Ensiminger breaks down his all-time favorite March Madness players… Jack Golke somehow sits at #1. pic.twitter.com/PlwTmlRQ7H — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) March 19, 2026

Another UK villain predicts a Santa Clara upset

While we’re on the subject of UK villains, it is also worth noting that Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s Cinderella fame picked Kentucky to lose in the first round of his NCAA celebrity bracket.

Doug Edert's bracket!



St. John's captures the title 🏆

Two 11-seeds move on 👀

BYU AND Tennessee ➡️ Elite 8 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/qsGwh6bQrR — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2026

Let’s get all this negative energy out now before the Wildcats’ open practice later today, and especially before tomorrow’s game.