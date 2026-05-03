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Four-star EDGE Santana Harvey locks in Kentucky official visit

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett8 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Kentucky football is rolling on the recruiting trail right now. Four-star safety Marquis Bryant became the latest top prospect to join the 2027 high school class. Another top target will make the trek to Lexington to get a close look at the Wildcats before making his decision.

Lakeland (Fla.) High EDGE Santana Harvey has locked in a Kentucky official visit. This four-star recruit will head to the Bluegrass for the June 12-15 weekend.

Santana Harvey is the No. 323 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 31 overall player in the Sunshine State. Harvey was in Lexington for an unofficial visit on April 4 and will return to campus in June. Clemson (May 29-31), Florida State (June 5-7), Georgia Tech (June 9-11), and Notre Dame (June 19-21) also have official visits locked in for this four-star recruit.

Kentucky has prioritized Santana Harvey this cycle with outside linebackers coach Tony Washington Jr. making a home/school visit in January and getting Harvey on campus in April. Now UK will get a chance to make a final pitch in June.

Recruiting never stops.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 284 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 295 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 377 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 433 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 463 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 551 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 553 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 554 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski CountyHigh 3-star (No. 589 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 653 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 658 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,045 overall)

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2026-05-03