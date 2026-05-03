Four-star EDGE Santana Harvey locks in Kentucky official visit
Kentucky football is rolling on the recruiting trail right now. Four-star safety Marquis Bryant became the latest top prospect to join the 2027 high school class. Another top target will make the trek to Lexington to get a close look at the Wildcats before making his decision.
Lakeland (Fla.) High EDGE Santana Harvey has locked in a Kentucky official visit. This four-star recruit will head to the Bluegrass for the June 12-15 weekend.
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Santana Harvey is the No. 323 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 31 overall player in the Sunshine State. Harvey was in Lexington for an unofficial visit on April 4 and will return to campus in June. Clemson (May 29-31), Florida State (June 5-7), Georgia Tech (June 9-11), and Notre Dame (June 19-21) also have official visits locked in for this four-star recruit.
Kentucky has prioritized Santana Harvey this cycle with outside linebackers coach Tony Washington Jr. making a home/school visit in January and getting Harvey on campus in April. Now UK will get a chance to make a final pitch in June.
Recruiting never stops.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 284 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 295 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 433 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 463 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 551 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 553 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 554 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|High 3-star (No. 589 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 653 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 658 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,045 overall)
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