Saturday afternoon Kentucky football recruiting notes

Will Stein has yet to make his way to Lexington, but his new staff has been putting in plenty of work in the meantime.

At least for Stein’s first season as Kentucky’s head coach, the transfer portal will be relied upon heavily to fill out the 2026 roster. But he’s making a clear effort to identify high school talent both in the immediate and long-term future. We’ve already seen UK lock down a commitment from 2026 four-star wide receiver Kenny Darby. More high school seniors could be on the way. However, there’s also a clear focus on getting in the mix with top-end 2027 recruits. Numerous new offers have been sent out over the last week to high school juniors, both within the state and outside of it.

Here are some weekend notes on the latest with Kentucky football’s recruiting efforts.

A pair of in-state re-offers

The old Kentucky staff was punting on high school recruiting in general over the last year, but that was especially true within the borders of the Bluegrass. Class of 2027 four-stars Jordan Haskins (CB) and Allen Evans (CB) were both offered by UK coaches back in the middle of 2024, but that early momentum trailed off over time. The new regime is looking to get back into the mix.

Haskins and Evans both announced Tuesday that they’ve been re-offered by Kentucky. The offers came from new assistant coach James Gibson, who is expected to coach the defensive backs in Lexington.

Haskins, a Bryan Station product, is listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds. He holds offers from the likes of Louisville, Illinois, Indiana, and Missouri, among other Group of 6 schools. Playing for his dad at Bryan Station, Haskins recorded 50 tackles, three interceptions, and a sack on defense this season as a junior while finding the endzone four times as a running back to go along with four passing touchdowns at quarterback.

As for Evans, he was key in leading Trinity to another state championship this season during his junior campaign. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back recorded 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pair of interceptions during the process. Evans holds big-time offers from schools such as Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Penn State, and plenty more. He’s considered the No. 90 overall 2026 recruit in the country.

Keep an eye on these 2027s

A handful of class of 2027 recruits announced offers from Kentucky this week: IOL Kyler Kuhn (No. 162 overall), LB Jalaythan Mayfield (No. 209), LB Braylon Williams (No. 558), and LB Aston Whiteside (No. 777) are all hearing from the ‘Cats right now.

Kuhn, a Missouri native, was offered by Kentucky’s new run game coordinator, Derek Warehime, and new offensive line coach, Cutter Leftwich. Doubling as a wrestler, the 6-foot-3, 280-pound lineman holds recent offers from Arkansas, Florida, Penn State, and Virginia Tech. As for Mayfield, his offer came from a former UK staff member in September, but he announced a top 10 on Christmas that included UK, Indiana, Oregon, Georgia, Miami (FL), Auburn, Georgia Tech, NC State, South Carolina, and Ole Miss. A native of North Carolina, Mayfield is listed at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds.

Williams, who hails from Texas, announced his Kentucky offer from new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. A 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker, he cut his list of schools down to 10 on Dec. 1. Texas A&M, where Bateman was previously DC, made the cut. Now Bateman is looking to get Kentucky in the mix with Williams. Whiteside’s offer came via Bateman and Gibson, who both offered him on behalf of Texas A&M earlier this month. A 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Texas, he also holds offers from the likes of Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State, and Arizona State.

Other recruiting notes

Kentucky’s new staff is prioritizing 2027 three-star offensive lineman Brady Hull . The 6-foot-1, 285-pound IOL from Pulaski County was hearing plenty from the former UK staff, and that hasn’t changed under Stein. In a recent interview with Jacob Polacheck of KSR+, Hull says he’s also hearing from South Carolina, Tennessee, and NC State. He plans to return to Kentucky for Junior Day.

. The 6-foot-1, 285-pound IOL from was hearing plenty from the former UK staff, and that hasn’t changed under Stein. In a recent interview with Jacob Polacheck of KSR+, Hull says he’s also hearing from South Carolina, Tennessee, and NC State. He plans to return to Kentucky for Junior Day. Four-star class of 2026 defensive lineman Dylan Berymon has locked in official visits with Kentucky (Jan. 16-18) and Nebraska (Jan. 9-11), per Sam Spiegelman of Rivals. A 6-foot-2, 330-pound defensive tackle, Berymon is ranked No. 211 nationally and is considered a top 10 prospect from Louisiana. UK offered him on Dec. 22 and has quickly ramped up the interest.

Want more Kentucky football intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.