Savvy Swords, Emily McDonald each score in double figures in Chipotle Nationals

Kentucky women’s basketball has a seemingly bright future to look forward to with three McDonald’s All-Americans set to lead the charge for the next several years. Maddyn Greenway will most likely start at the point the moment she arrives in Lexington this summer, and Long Island Lutheran (NY) teammates Savvy Swords and Emily McDonald will only add to the extreme talent that Kenny Brooks will have to experiment with in the backcourt.

Right after the McDonald’s All-American Game in Glendale, AZ, Swords and McDonald took off to Fishers, IN where the 2026 Chipotle Nationals, the premier national boys’ and girls’ high school basketball tournaments, were played.

Swords and McDonald were competing for a national championship together, and unfortunately, they were bounced in just one game. LuHi got a rough draw and was matched up against DME Academy (FL) in their first game in the tournament. LuHi fell to DME Academy, the eventual Chipotle Nationals champions, 55-50. However, Swords and McDonald played well for the most part.

Against DME Academy, Swords recorded team-highs in points (19) and rebounds (8) in 31 minutes of play. The 6-foot-1 guard also had two assists and two steals as well, while going 6-6 from the free-throw line.

As for McDonald, she had 12 points — her and Swords being the only two players to score north of 10 points for LuHi — on 5-10 (2-6 3PT) shooting from the floor. McDonald also tallied six rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks, filling up the stat sheet in any way she could.

Kentucky target Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, the No. 2 player in Rivals’ 2027 recruiting rankings, had a very solid three-game stretch for Bullis (MD) in the Chipotle Nationals. Wilson-Manyacka averaged 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and 1.7 steals per game in the national tournament. She had 22 points, 21 rebounds and four steals in Bullis’ first game in the event against Bishop Gorman (NV). Bullis made it to the finals, where they fell to DME Academy.

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