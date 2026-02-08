Scenes from Rupp: A Pope Dance, Another $10,000 Shot and More

Rupp Arena was rocking on Saturday night. Big Blue Nation arrived early and stayed late for the 8:30 PM ET tip-off between Kentucky and Tennessee. The rivalry game, combined with the 1996 denim-themed reunion, created a palpable energy that combusted when Collin Chandler‘s go-ahead three went through the net.

“Ear-piercing” was how my Dad described the noise. “I’ve been to a lot a lot of games at Rupp. I don’t know if I’ve ever heard it louder.”

Another angle of Collin Chandler’s game winning three to complete the comeback and knock off #25 Tennessee 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AuakKWFXXp — tanin smith #BBN (@TaninSmithKK) February 8, 2026

You saw the action on the ESPN broadcast, but there was much more happening inside Rupp during commercial breaks.

Before the action tipped off, a Kentucky native brought down the house. Jordan Smith, winner of The Voice, performed an incredible rendition of the National Anthem.

This week, Mark Pope was reunited with his daughter Avery, who spent the last 18 months on a mission trip to El Salvador. While she was making her way back to the states, her sister, Layla, was working on a new routine with the UK Dance Team. She rocked her Dad’s old denim jersey for the performance at Rupp Arena.

Mark Pope's daughter Layla is rocking her dad’s denim uniform and crushing with the UK Dance Team tonight!

She’s a dancer for the Utah Jazz.



GO BIG BLUE!!! #BBN #WeAreUK@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/2HNTbWvSw6 — Jennifer Palumbo (@JenNimePalumbo) February 8, 2026

During each Kentucky basketball game at Rupp Arena, one fan gets one shot for a chance to win $10,000. I believe that Central Bank is the sponsor. They might want to hand that over to somebody else. For the fourth time this year, a fan left the arena $10,000 richer.

BANGGG! A fan just hit a half court for $10k on denim night! Add it the list of shots hit this season, has to be a record.@BBNTonight x @LEX18News x @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/rqdIVJSLXB — Nick Lazaroff (@NickelLaz) February 8, 2026

Including Mark Pope, there were 10 players from the 1996 National Championship team who reunited over the weekend to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their untouchable run to a title. The former Cats received plenty of gear for the occasion. Not only did they get their old denim jerseys remade, each person went home with a new Kentucky denim jacket. When it came time to spell out Kentucky, Jeff Sheppard was the honorary Y.

Tonight’s Y at Rupp Arena: Jeff Sheppard! pic.twitter.com/jPv6ym0eOb — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 8, 2026

KSR had all hands on deck inside Rupp Arena, where Steven Peake captured the postgame celebration on the court, and Mont Dawson shot photos of the scene.

