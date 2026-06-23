Scott Padgett hired as assistant coach at Marshall

A former Kentucky Wildcat legend is relocating as his coaching career enters its 18th year.

Scott Padgett, who won a championship in Lexington in 1998 while also earning First Team All-SEC and SEC Tournament MVP honors in 1999, has been hired as an assistant coach at Marshall.

He spent the last four seasons under Chris Jans at Mississippi State before making the move to Huntington, West Virginia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Padgett and family to our Marshall Basketball family,” head coach Cornelius Jackson announced Monday. “His experience, leadership and passion for developing student-athletes will be a tremendous asset to our program as we continue building for the future.”

Padgett helped lead the Bulldogs to NCAA Tournament appearances in three of his four seasons in Starkville. He previously led Samford to an 84-115 overall record in six seasons as a head coach from 2014-20. Elsewhere, he’s been an assistant coach at Kentucky (2009-10), Manhattan (2010-12, 2021-22), Samford (2012-14) and New Mexico (2020-21).

As a player, he suited up for the Utah Jazz (1999-2003), Houston Rockets (2003-05, 2006-07), New Jersey Nets (2005-06) and Memphis Grizzlies (2007) before calling it a successful career of 1,874 points in 448 games.

He’s best known for that historic run as a Wildcat, though, scoring 17 points in Kentucky’s NCAA championship win vs. Utah as Chevy Player of the Game. The 6-9 forward averaged 9.6 PPG in 1996-97, 11.5 PPG in 1997-98 and 12.6 PPG in 1998-99. He was named a John Wooden All-American and AP All-American as a senior before taking his talents to the pros as the No. 28 overall pick in 1999.

Now, his coaching career continues in the Sun Belt, working under Cornelius Jackson, who is 39-26 in two seasons with the Thundering Herd

Can he help Marshall to just the program’s second NCAA Tournament in four decades? The former Wildcat has plenty of experience in the Big Dance, so if anyone can do it, I trust the Louisville native.

Go crush it, Coach.