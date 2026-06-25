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KSR Football Recruiting

Kentucky Lands Commitment from Blue Chip Prospect Sean Fox

Adam Luckett
Adam Luckett@adamluckettksr
7h0members liked this
Sean Fox
(KSR)

Sean Fox emerged as a priority target for the new Kentucky coaching staff in January. That recruitment turned into a big win on the trail for the Wildcats under six months later.

After many twists and turns, the Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central product has committed to Kentucky. This Midwest native is the sixth top-300 prospect to join the first full high school recruiting class of the Will Stein era.

Sean Fox is the No. 259 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The four-star prospect is the No. 4 overall player in Indiana. Fox took official visits to Georgia, Clemson, and Kentucky. The Tigers emerged as the favorite but the Cats were able to flip this recruitment. Outside linebackers coach Tony Washington Jr. has recorded a big win.

The Cats continue to roll on the recruiting trail. This SEC program just beat out some college football heavy hitters for a coveted defensive prospect.

Roush’s Reaction

A Blue Chip outside linebacker at Nike’s top football showcase just picked Kentucky over Georgia and Clemson. To secure a win over those teams on the enormous stage of The Opening: Finals, it’s incredible.

When Kentucky hired Will Stein, most expected an uptick in recruiting offensive skill-players. The defensive staff has unexpectedly crushed it on the recruiting trail. Up until this point, they checked every box except the biggest one. Pass-rushers are a premium in this sport, and they just got an exceptional athlete who is comfortable creating havoc in space.

Kentucky’s 2027 Football Recruiting Class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolIndustry Ranking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Dominic BlackOT (6-5, 280)New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village4-Star (No. 245 overall)
Sean FoxEDGE (6-5, 210)Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central4-star (No. 259 overall)
Malachi BrownDL (6-4, 265)Corbin (Ky.) High4-star (No. 273 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 287 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 299 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 390 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 423 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Corbin (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 451 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 477 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 493 overall)
Reed GerkenIOL (6-4, 290)Perrysburg (Ohio) HighHigh 3-star (No. 584 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage3-star (No. 608 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 614 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community3-star (No. 628 overall)
Austin ColesWR (6-4, 190)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas3-star (No. 648 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 655 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 661 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 664 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 755 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 762 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 801 overall)
Drew WilliamsLB (6-1, 205)Sequoyah (Ga.) Canton3-star (No. 847 overall)

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2026-06-25
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