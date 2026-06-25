Kentucky Lands Commitment from Blue Chip Prospect Sean Fox

Sean Fox emerged as a priority target for the new Kentucky coaching staff in January. That recruitment turned into a big win on the trail for the Wildcats under six months later.

After many twists and turns, the Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central product has committed to Kentucky. This Midwest native is the sixth top-300 prospect to join the first full high school recruiting class of the Will Stein era.

Sean Fox is the No. 259 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The four-star prospect is the No. 4 overall player in Indiana. Fox took official visits to Georgia, Clemson, and Kentucky. The Tigers emerged as the favorite but the Cats were able to flip this recruitment. Outside linebackers coach Tony Washington Jr. has recorded a big win.

The Cats continue to roll on the recruiting trail. This SEC program just beat out some college football heavy hitters for a coveted defensive prospect.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Sean Fox has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 225 LB chose the Wildcats over Clemson and Georgia



“BBN🐱”https://t.co/mRHHv7EO1T pic.twitter.com/x3ZOGhFbUi — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 25, 2026

Roush’s Reaction

A Blue Chip outside linebacker at Nike’s top football showcase just picked Kentucky over Georgia and Clemson. To secure a win over those teams on the enormous stage of The Opening: Finals, it’s incredible.

When Kentucky hired Will Stein, most expected an uptick in recruiting offensive skill-players. The defensive staff has unexpectedly crushed it on the recruiting trail. Up until this point, they checked every box except the biggest one. Pass-rushers are a premium in this sport, and they just got an exceptional athlete who is comfortable creating havoc in space.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.