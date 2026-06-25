KSR Football Recruiting
Kentucky Lands Commitment from Blue Chip Prospect Sean Fox
Sean Fox emerged as a priority target for the new Kentucky coaching staff in January. That recruitment turned into a big win on the trail for the Wildcats under six months later.
After many twists and turns, the Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central product has committed to Kentucky. This Midwest native is the sixth top-300 prospect to join the first full high school recruiting class of the Will Stein era.
Sean Fox is the No. 259 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The four-star prospect is the No. 4 overall player in Indiana. Fox took official visits to Georgia, Clemson, and Kentucky. The Tigers emerged as the favorite but the Cats were able to flip this recruitment. Outside linebackers coach Tony Washington Jr. has recorded a big win.
The Cats continue to roll on the recruiting trail. This SEC program just beat out some college football heavy hitters for a coveted defensive prospect.
Roush’s Reaction
A Blue Chip outside linebacker at Nike’s top football showcase just picked Kentucky over Georgia and Clemson. To secure a win over those teams on the enormous stage of The Opening: Finals, it’s incredible.
When Kentucky hired Will Stein, most expected an uptick in recruiting offensive skill-players. The defensive staff has unexpectedly crushed it on the recruiting trail. Up until this point, they checked every box except the biggest one. Pass-rushers are a premium in this sport, and they just got an exceptional athlete who is comfortable creating havoc in space.
Kentucky’s 2027 Football Recruiting Class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Industry Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Dominic Black
|OT (6-5, 280)
|New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village
|4-Star (No. 245 overall)
|Sean Fox
|EDGE (6-5, 210)
|Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central
|4-star (No. 259 overall)
|Malachi Brown
|DL (6-4, 265)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|4-star (No. 273 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 287 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 299 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 390 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 423 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 451 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 477 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 493 overall)
|Reed Gerken
|IOL (6-4, 290)
|Perrysburg (Ohio) High
|High 3-star (No. 584 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|3-star (No. 608 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 614 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-11, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|3-star (No. 628 overall)
|Austin Coles
|WR (6-4, 190)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
|3-star (No. 648 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 655 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 661 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 664 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 755 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 762 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 801 overall)
|Drew Williams
|LB (6-1, 205)
|Sequoyah (Ga.) Canton
|3-star (No. 847 overall)
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