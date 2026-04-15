Sebastian Rancik cancels Indiana trip, schedules Kentucky visit

Kentucky has joined the race for Colorado transfer Sebastian Rancik, hosting the skilled 6-11 forward for a visit starting Wednesday, according to On3’s Jamie Shaw. The news comes on the heels of San Diego State’s Magoon Gwath making a surprise commitment to DePaul late Tuesday evening, despite plans to check out Lexington.

Rancik visits shortly after Syracuse transfer Donnie Freeman‘s arrival on Tuesday, setting up a potential one-two punch at the four spot to replace Mo Dioubate and Andrija Jelavic, respectively.

The rising junior played two years with the Buffs, averaging 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists with shooting splits of 40/33/86. He scored in double figures on 20 separate occasions last season with three double-digit rebounding efforts — including one double-double. Rancik drew fouls and knocked down free throws at a solid rate (No. 4 in the Big 12 in FT%, 4.4 FTA) while also having seven multi-steal games and four multi-block efforts.

Maybe the best part of his profile? The 6-11 forward’s jump from 25.8 percent from three to 33.1 percent as a sophomore, despite seeing his shot attempts leap from 1.9 to 4.1 per game. Factor in his free-throw efficiency, and you can see Mark Pope‘s vision for Rancik in his offense as a plug-and-play versatile four.

Rancik sits at No. 109 player and No. 28 at his position in the On3 Portal Industry Rankings. He was a four-star prospect ranked No. 71 nationally and No. 10 among power forwards out of high school in 2024.

Getting him on campus is a great thing, especially knowing he canceled his visit to Indiana to come here following his previous trip to FSU. The bad news? He still has a trip scheduled to BYU following his time in Lexington. Considering Collin Chandler’s transfer back home to Provo and Rob Wright III trending back toward the Cougars, Pope needs a win against his former program.

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

If you’ve ever been curious about KSR+, our premium sister site, now is the time to try it out. We’re doubling down our efforts to bring you bonus coverage of the Cats and the intel and analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Subscribe now for an inside look at a pivotal offseason for Mark Pope and Kentucky Basketball and Will Stein’s first year at the helm of Kentucky Football, along with access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN. Join the club right now for 50% off an annual subscription.