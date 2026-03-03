SEC Availability Report: Nothing new for Kentucky or Texas A&M

There are positive vibes regarding Jayden Quaintance making a potential postseason return — and things have always been good with Kam Williams as he recovers from his broken foot. Will either be ready in time for Kentucky’s trip to Texas A&M on Tuesday? Negative, Ghost Rider. The wait continues for both players as the regular season comes to a close, according to the official SEC Availability Report on Monday.

Quaintance and Williams were both declared out, joining Jaland Lowe, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in January. The good news? No surprises elsewhere — it’s the same three on the injury update as we’ve seen for weeks.

As for Texas A&M, it’s more of the same there, too. Mackenzie Mgbako, who has been out for the Aggies since Christmas with a foot injury, remains out, as expected. He’s out for the season, as Bucky McMillan confirmed once again on Monday, though he did get his fanbase excited by announcing the junior forward would be returning for his senior season in College Station once things wrap up in 2025-26.

Those are the only four names on the report, meaning everyone else is full-go on Tuesday with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET in Aggieland.

Kentucky at Texas A&M: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Tuesday, 7:00 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, 7:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes)

: ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 383

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

