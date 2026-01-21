SEC AVAILABILITY REPORT: Texas at Kentucky

Kentucky basketball fans didn’t have to wait until Tuesday night to know if the Wildcats’ projected lottery pick would play against Texas.

Mark Pope revealed earlier in the day that Jayden Quaintance is missing his fourth straight game. The sensational center is dealing with swelling in his knee that was surgically repaired in the spring. Quaintance made his debut against St. John’s and appeared in four total games before he was sent back to the sideline.

“He will not play tomorrow night, but he’s making progress,” Pope said. “We’re super optimistic, and you know, he’s kind of going through the process, and hopefully he’ll be back soon. I know that’s not very descriptive, but I’m trying to be protective of him also.”

The only other player on this week’s SEC Availability Report is the point guard who’s out for the rest of the season, Jaland Lowe. Texas is fully healthy, ready to roll.

Kentucky vs. Texas: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix)

: SEC Network (Matt Schumacker, Richard Hendrix) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 374

