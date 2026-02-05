SEC Basketball Coaches Agree: Kentucky is the Best Job in the League
Whether you prefer to describe it as the greatest tradition in college basketball or the gold standard, one thing is abundantly clear: Kentucky basketball just means more. We have collected more data to back up that claim.
This year, Jeff Goodman is ranking every single coaching job in its respective conference by polling coaches for the Field of 68. When it came time for those coaches to vote on what the best job in the SEC is, there was no disputing the top dog. It’s Kentucky, and it’s not really close.
Kentucky received all 16 first-place votes in the anonymous coaches poll. Surprisingly, Texas is at No. 2, two spots ahead of Florida, the defending National Champs.
“It’s the best job in the league and maybe the best in the country,” one coach told Goodman. “They have the resources, fan support, and obviously the money. I’d take that job over any in college basketball.”
Five different coaches have won a National Championship at Kentucky. If you can coach ball, you can reach the pinnacle of the sport. Hopefully, Mark Pope can make it a sixth in the not-so-distant future.
SEC Basketball Job Rankings
1. Kentucky – 256 (16)
2. Texas – 222
3. Arkansas – 218
4. Tennessee – 212
5. Florida – 210
6. Texas A&M – 148
7. Alabama – 146
8. Missouri – 140
9. Auburn – 138
10. LSU – 110
11. Georgia – 100
12. Vanderbilt – 88
13. Ole Miss – 72
14. Oklahoma – 60
15. Mississippi State – 32
16. South Carolina – 24
